Ajman: As part of its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and fostering direct communication with its stakeholders, the Ajman Department of Finance organised the Suppliers Forum, bringing together representatives of suppliers to the Government of Ajman. The forum aimed to enhance engagement with government suppliers and highlight key developments and services, thereby improving supplier experience and increasing supply chain efficiency across the emirate.

The forum highlighted the launch of the updated version of the ‘Tawreed’ system, during which a range of qualitative enhancements were announced to improve usability and elevate transparency. These updates included advanced features for browsing and participating in tenders, improvements to the negotiation interface, and an interactive dashboard that enables suppliers to track purchase orders, deliveries, invoices, and contracts. Additional enhancements focused on simplifying invoice creation and directly linking invoices to purchase orders and delivery receipts, accelerating workflows and improving overall operational efficiency.

The forum also underscored the Ajman Contact Centre's role in supporting suppliers and facilitating access to information and services. This is achieved by responding to enquiries, following up on feedback and complaints, and providing multiple communication channels available around the clock in Arabic, English, and Urdu.

At the conclusion of the forum, the Ajman Department of Finance honoured several suppliers and government entities for their contributions to supporting and enhancing the ‘Tawreed’ system. The recognition included suppliers who took part in testing the system’s updates, as well as the outstanding suppliers of 2025, in appreciation of their high standards of performance and delivery of quality services to government entities. The Ajman Contact Centre was also recognised for its pivotal role in supporting suppliers and ensuring effective communication throughout the various stages of the procurement process.

The latest Tawreed updates form part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to develop the government procurement ecosystem and accelerate digital transformation across Ajman. These efforts improve the efficiency of government financial services in line with best practices, enhancing quality of life in the emirate and strengthening its competitiveness in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

In this context, Abdul Ghaffar Al Khajeh, Director of the Department of Government Accounts at the Ajman Department of Finance, stated that the forum reflects the Department’s commitment to building productive relationships with suppliers based on trust and transparency, achieving mutual benefit, and ensuring the sustainability of long-term cooperation. He noted that this approach directly supports the emirate’s prosperity and comprehensive sustainable development.

He added: “Suppliers play an essential role in achieving the objectives of the Government of Ajman and maintaining the quality of its services. Accordingly, we are keen to involve suppliers in the continuous development of the emirate’s procurement ecosystem by keeping communication channels open and adopting advanced digital solutions that enhance their overall experience and ensure smooth, efficient operations.”