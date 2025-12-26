Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, designated by the United Nations General Assembly on 27 December each year, the Frontline Heroes Office affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen an integrated national system based on readiness and proactive action, and on empowering the heroes of the front line as the main pillar for protecting the health of society.

The Frontline Heroes Office explained that the efficiency the UAE has achieved in confronting health challenges is the result of a strategic vision that invested in qualifying personnel, building capacities, and developing response systems, ensuring the best possible performance during crises and epidemics.

On this occasion, the Frontline Heroes Office stated: “We are proud of our heroes who have formed, and continue to form, the first line of defence for society, and of a national system that has made continuous training and comprehensive support a firmly established approach to ensure their readiness under all circumstances.”

The Frontline Heroes Office pointed out that the UAE is not only committed to supporting national efforts but also continues to support regional and international efforts aimed at preventing infectious diseases and epidemics, mitigating their impacts, and addressing them, in line with the 2030 Agenda and in promotion of global health cooperation.

The Frontline Heroes Office concluded its statement by affirming that investment in people will remain the cornerstone of the UAE’s journey toward a safer and more sustainable healthy future, under wise leadership that believes readiness and prevention are the strongest lines of defence in confronting epidemics.