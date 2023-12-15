Abu Dhabi: The Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi (DGE), in partnership with the Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has hosted the third Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat to boost creative leadership and bolster productive collaboration among leaders in the government sector of the emirate.

Held under the theme Falcon Economy, the retreat was attended by 33 delegates representing various Abu Dhabi Government entities. The retreat, held at Strata's headquarters in Al Ain, provided a platform for leaders to converge, align their visions and share valuable knowledge and experience on enabling Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy to guide the emirate’s next phase of economic diversification. The retreat also shed light on global government trends that can contribute to cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as regional economic powerhouse and its transition to a smart, sustainable and inclusive economy aligned with the vision of Abu Dhabi.

The retreat featured a series of discussions with senior government officials and distinguished thought leaders, including His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.

The discussions covered a spectrum of topics, from industry insights to leveraging opportunities in emerging clusters and markets, enhancing Abu Dhabi's competitiveness, streamlining business and investment processes, nurturing the innovation ecosystem, developing and attracting top-tier talent and addressing the dynamic landscape of the human resources sector.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said: “Our recent transformation to the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi allows us to collaborate and leverage synergies between different entities and individuals to deliver efficient services to Abu Dhabi's government entities, citizens and residents. The leadership retreat is testament to our renewed commitment to bring multiple stakeholders under one roof to work towards a common goal.”

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “The partnership of co-hosting the Government Leadership Retreat signifies a decisive step towards positioning Abu Dhabi as a global economic powerhouse, with the emphasis on fostering an environment conducive to innovation, diversification and sustained economic growth. The synergy achieved among government leaders ensures that we are not only embracing innovation but also cultivating diversified sectors for long-term success. This collaborative effort propels us forward on the path to economic resilience, reaffirming our commitment to a prosperous future for Abu Dhabi."

The panel discussion was followed by various interactive activities and team-building exercises to enhance communication, cooperation and strategic thinking among leaders within the Abu Dhabi Government.

The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Leadership Retreat follows the successful precedent set by its previous two editions. These retreats have consistently yielded outcomes that have significantly contributed to the ongoing efforts to foster a more prosperous future for Abu Dhabi.

