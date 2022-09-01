The Abu Dhabi Center for Community Legal Awareness “Masouliya” at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches an extensive awareness campaign about the dangers of cybercrime, under the slogan of “Stay Safe”, which aims to spread legal awareness among society members about the dangers of these crimes to ensure their safety and protection, especially in light of the widespread use of social media.

The campaign, which will last for three months from the beginning of September until the end of November of 2022, comes within the framework of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to promote the dissemination of legal culture among Community members and to maintain security and stability.

The campaign- organized by the center in cooperation and partnership with the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, a number of universities, media and press, and relevant government agencies- includes a series of awareness lectures to be delivered at schools and universities, in addition to promoting awareness on various social media, which includes more than 30 lectures and awareness publications on audio, visual and written media and social media platforms.

The campaign focuses on educating parents on how to protect their children from cybercrimes so that they do not become culprits or victims. This is done through the use of modern technological means such as radio stations and television channels, in addition to lectures in schools, universities and government agencies.

The campaign highlights the dangers of cybercrime and electronic extortion, related legal penalties, while focusing on the causes and factors that lead community members to fall as victims of electronic extortion, the risks of abusing social networking sites, and the legal responsibility of users in accordance with the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 concerning the combating of rumors and cybercrime. Additionally, many practical examples will be presented from real case files at Abu Dhabi courts.

The campaign also introduces the most prominent warnings and controls that people must pay attention to when accessing the internet, to ensure the safe use of all technical media, and to avoid any attempts that may endanger the safety of individuals or turn them into victims, or to avoid any acts that may expose them to legal accountability.

