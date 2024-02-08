Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), has launched the "Mawhiba" agricultural programme as part of the local talent development initiative in partnership with the Continuing Education Centre at the UAE University (UAEU).

This programme aims to improve the skills of 60 students in various areas of agriculture by introducing them to cutting-edge agricultural techniques that contribute to the preservation and enhancement of agricultural wealth in its various facets. The programme also includes an agricultural innovation competition for participating students.

In line with its commitment to strengthen the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through knowledge, scientific research and development, ADAFSA strives to facilitate students in utilising its capabilities and infrastructure. The aim is to promote integration between scientific research and its practical applications in agriculture, food safety and biosecurity.

Supervised by experts from ADAFSA and the UAEU, the programme includes four phases of field training at various ADAFSA research stations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It also includes the UAEU's Science and Innovation Park and Falaj Hazza Farm. The aim is to familiarise students with key innovative agricultural techniques, stimulate innovative thinking in the agricultural sector and contribute to achieving food security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The programme includes practical field training in agricultural technology, advanced agriculture, plant protection, food laboratories, greenhouses and net houses, irrigation network design, beekeeping, fish farming and livestock management.

It also includes specialised training modules designed to enhance students' skills in various aspects of the programme, culminating in the development of an innovative agricultural project. This final project serves as a practical and tangible manifestation of the information and skills acquired by the students during the programme.

ESE underlines its commitment to providing students with diverse skills and experiences in different sectors, including agriculture. By engaging them in specialised programmes, the Establishment aims to develop their knowledge in this field. It expresses its commitment to collaborate with various entities to support the students' educational and practical endeavours, thereby having a positive impact on their cognitive development.