The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Centre for Judicial Research and Studies published a special issue of the scholarly journal "The Judiciary and Law" on environmental protection-related topics. The goal of this research was to further legal scholarship and examine the issue from a variety of angles in order to develop logical, objective solutions that would address the issue and comply with government directives for sustainability.

The editorial of the special issue of "The Judiciary and Law" magazine, which was published in electronic form on the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department website, reviewed the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in hosting the largest and most important global event in the context of sustainability and environmental protection efforts, which is the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its twenty-eighth session (COP 28), which concluded its work last December with the historic UAE Climate Action Agreement.

It pointed out that the world’s gathering in the UAE to discuss climate issues and take appropriate measures to confront the growing challenges is a culmination and recognition of the country’s pioneering role in protecting the environment, conserving resources, and consolidating the concepts of sustainability In keeping with the strategy laid out by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father, "may God rest his soul in peace," and validated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, "may God protect him," 2023 was proclaimed the Year of Sustainability, and the initiative was expanded to include 2024.

It clarified that releasing a special issue on environmental protection comes in line with the efforts of the Judicial Department to uphold the rule of law and protect rights, and in keeping with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, by concentrating on carrying out research and scientific studies to offer creative solutions that support boosting the UAE's competitive position internationally.

The journal included a collection of specialised studies, including: green economy contracts towards enhancing its role in combating climate change; the impact of climate change on the criminal phenomenon; criminal protection of children from environmental damage; the national efforts and international participation of the UAE to combat climate change; the compensation fund as an alternative to tort claims towards a more sustainable future; green courts and the environmental judge; the reality and the aspiration; and the role of the media in bringing attention to climate change issues.