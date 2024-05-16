The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 740 youths across the country on environmental beautification to make them self-reliant.

At the launch of the programme in Katsina, the Director General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo explained that the programme was aimed at creating mass employment for youths across the country.

He noted that the program is being coordinated by the Public Works Department of NDE under a new initiative called the Environmental Beautification Scheme.

Represented by the Katsina State Coordinator of the agency, Mallam Hadi Mamman, the Director General explained that twenty youths were selected in each of the 36 States and the FCT.

“In each state, ten of the participants will be trained in the production of floor and wall tiles, concrete interlocking blocks, and concrete kerbs.

“Similarly seven among the participants will be trained in soft landscaping which include nursing economic trees and flowers while the remaining three participants will be trained in POP production and design”, Malam Hadi Mamman said.

He urged the participants to take the training seriously, noting that at the end of the training, they will be empowered with tools and equipment to enable them to set up businesses.

In a remark, one of the participants Lawal Abu Saulawa, thanked the Federal Government and the NDE office for the initiative and said he is confident, it will go a long way in solving the problem of employment among the youths in the country.

He urged the NDE to assist them with working tools for rake-off at the end of the training.

