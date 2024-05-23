In line with the Make it in the Emirates initiative, leading Zambian cable maker Neelkanth Cables has inaugurated its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at TECOM Group’s Dubai Industrial City, among the region’s largest industrial and logistics hubs. Representing an investment of AED 130 million, the factory spans 503,000 sq.ft. and will accommodate 200 employees.

The inauguration was held with the participation of Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, alongside high-level officials and dignitaries.

Omar Al Suwaidi said, “The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology primarily supports the advancement of the industrial business environment and investment attractiveness of this vital sector, which boasts innovative incentives and enablers. The ministry cooperates with strategic partners such as Dubai Industrial City to showcase investment opportunities to local and international investors and stakeholders.”

He added, “We welcome industrial sector investors and provide them with incentives and enablers to grow and thrive, as well as enhance their competitiveness under the Make it in the Emirates initiative, National ICV and Technology Transformation Programmes, among others. Their appetite for expansion in the UAE reflects the country’s attractiveness to international companies. The ministry cooperates with strategic partners to create a business environment that helps manufacturers grow and compete in local, regional and international markets.”

He called on investors and industrial companies to explore competitive advantages at the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, organised by the ministry in cooperation with ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), taking place on May 27 and 28 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre under the theme ‘Invest. Innovate. Grow’.

He noted, “The forum will see the announcement of new initiatives, as well as the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance incentives and enablers. It will drive technological transformation, innovation and the competitiveness of Emirati products, unlocking procurement and investment opportunities worth billions of dirhams.”

“Local manufacturing capacity wields a profound economic impact by not only producing essential infrastructure, but also acting as catalysts for economic growth, job creation, and global expansion,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb.

“We are proud to welcome Neelkanth Cables to our growing industrial community, and its facility aligns with our vision of nurturing a home-grown manufacturing ecosystem that enables the manufacturing of essential items like cables, thereby driving growth in the industrial sector. Our collaboration will not only help unlock the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ by creating employment opportunities and fostering innovation but also solidify the objectives of Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates by taking the Made in the Emirates mark to new markets.”

Sanjeev Dubey, Chief Operating Officer at Neelkanth Cables Manufacturing LLC, said, “We are committed to supporting the local community and the economic ecosystem of the UAE, intending to proudly contribute to Dubai’s growth and development for years to come. Dubai Industrial City was our first choice for the new facility due to its strategic location close to major transportation hubs facilitating efficient logistics and distribution, its modern infrastructure providing a conducive environment for various industrial activities, and excellent support services including business set-up assistance, licensing, and approvals.

“We will consistently allocate resources towards research and development, infrastructure improvements, and employee welfare to enhance our competitiveness and contribute to Dubai’s and the UAE’s manufacturing sector.”

The facility will manufacture low- and medium-voltage conductors and instrumentation cables, with a throughput of 20,000 metric tonnes (MT) per annum, including 13,000MT of copper and 7,000MT of aluminium power cables each year, by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as programmable logic controllers and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to optimise production processes and enhance efficiency.

Neelkanth Cables aims to serve power transmission and distribution, oil and gas, construction, cement, steel, infrastructure, and metal industry customers across the UAE, GCC, South Asia, and Africa through the facility at Dubai Industrial City.

Neelkanth Cables’ new facility is implementing internationally recognised standards including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 for quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems, respectively. Its launch is expected to help fulfil Neelkanth Cables’ vision for technology-led product quality and performance enhancements, minimised environmental impact, and building strategic value chain partnerships with suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders to build adaptability and resilience into its operations.

Neelkanth Cables joins a community of more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers, in addition to over 300 operational factories at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business destinations that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.