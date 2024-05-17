In a groundbreaking initiative, The AgriConnect Summit, in collaboration with Obasanjo Farms Nigeria, is poised to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The summit aims to foster collaboration and innovation to tackle the pressing challenges confronting Nigerian agriculture.

Under the theme “Bridging the Divide: Cultivating Collaboration and Innovation for a Sustainable Agricultural Future,” The AgriConnect Summit promises a gathering of minds at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on Friday, May 31.

This pivotal one-day event will convene a diverse array of stakeholders, including technology firms spearheading advancements in farming practices and market connectivity, financial institutions providing tailored support for small and large-sized agribusinesses, governmental bodies shaping agricultural policies and regulations, developmental organizations dedicated to empowering farmers and enhancing rural livelihoods, and both small-scale and large-scale farmers implementing innovative technologies and methodologies on the ground.

The summit aims to dismantle silos between different sectors, fostering a more unified approach to agricultural development.

By championing innovative solutions customized to the unique needs of Nigerian farmers, the summit seeks to generate actionable strategies to address food security challenges and ensure the enduring viability of Nigerian agriculture.

The AgriConnect Summit also announced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as the distinguished Chairman of the occasion.

Furthermore, the event will showcase speakers from renowned organizations such as the Bank of Industry, Union Bank, the French Consulate, USAID, IITA, and Microsoft.

The organizers of The AgriConnect Summit affirmed the event’s commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

“At The AgriConnect Summit 2024, we are resolutely dedicated to dismantling barriers and fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders,” said Dr. Toyosi Obasanjo. “By convening leaders from technology, finance, government, developmental organizations, and agriculture, we aspire to co-create actionable strategies to surmount the obstacles faced by farmers and fortify food security in Nigeria.”

