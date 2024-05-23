Dubai, UAE:– The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the NAFIS Programme, the Dubai Community Development Authority, and the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), proudly announced a highly successful Career Open Day held at the Um Suqeim Majlis.

The event featured extensive job opportunities for Emirati job seekers, with participation from the renowned companies: Chalhoub Group, including brands like Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Sephora, PUIG, and COTY. Additionally, the Albatha Group, which consists of more than 25 autonomous companies organized into seven industry-sector groups, offered diverse career paths across various sectors of the economy.

His Excellency Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, stated: "The private sector offers numerous quality career opportunities for Emiratis. Through these events, we aim to connect our private sector partners directly with Emirati job seekers, providing job opportunities that enable Emiratis to contribute to the development of the UAE's national economy."

He added: "We are committed to building robust partnerships with the private sector, encouraging Emiratis to view it as a strategic destination for their professional futures. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the NAFIS Programme, the Dubai Community Development Authority, and the Dubai College of Tourism, along with leading private sector partners like Chalhoub Group and Albatha Group, forms a strategic pillar in achieving the council's goals, especially the employment of Emiratis in Dubai's private sector. We express our gratitude to all participating partners and look forward to seeing the positive impact of these initiatives on the future of Emiratisation in the UAE."

The Career Open Day included a range of activities designed to connect Emirati job seekers with potential employers. These activities featured on-the-spot interviews and networking opportunities about the diverse career paths available within Chalhoub Group and Albatha Group. Attendees gained valuable insights into sectors such as retail, luxury brands, autonomous and more.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The council includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.

