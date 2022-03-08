AMMAN - The Regional Network for Social Responsibility (CSR) in partnership with the Center for Global Sustainable Development has hosted HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman and founder of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), as a Guest of Honor of the Arab Forum for Comprehensive Development March of His Highness, Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi, the Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh delivered a keynote speech, by which he welcomed Their Highnesses, Excellencies and distinguished guests who attended the venue. Then he briefed the audience on the vision and the great achievements of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi in various field: economic, touristic, social and humanitarian, during the past 50 years.

“I am pleased to talk to you about a great ruler whom I proudly followed up his achievements and how he overcame challenges since he assumed power in 1972, the same year, coincidently, during which “TAG.Global” was established in the United Arab Emirates,” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said, adding:

“During the years of his rule, His Highness paid great attention to engender effective developments in all sectors, whether they were social, economic, humanitarian, touristic or cultural, in the Emirate of Sharjah; a small Emirate that had turned into a powerful one in terms of its worth and its strong presence in the international community”.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Al-Qasimi led the Emirate during his 50-year-rule to global standards, laying down economic development plans that focused on people and building human resources alongside construction and infrastructure; making the barren land bloom and become a rich plateau of vibrant growth.

He added that His Highness supported the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum – may God rest their souls in peace – and their brothers, the rulers, in enhancing the union, supporting it and establishing a broad entity that brought together all seven Emirates under one umbrella. He noted that these achievements came as an affirmation from His Highness that Federal interests prevail, while the state has one president and one flag.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further averred that TAG.Global is blessed by celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, at the same time as the 50th Anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Sultan’s Accession to the Throne and in leading the Emirate of Sharjah. “We, at TAG.Global, affirm our gratitude and appreciation from our inception until this day to the patronage of His Highness,” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that the Forum was organized and patronized in partnership between the Center for Global Sustainable Development and the Regional Network for Social Responsibility, which is a non-profit international organization. It was established in 2007 to raise awareness on social responsibility at corporations and institutions in addition to promoting CSR concept at public enterprises, companies, governments and the private sector.