PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Folkart’s Dubai office precedes its offices which are to be opened in Berlin and Cologne, where the company has been working with partner companies in the German market.
Folkart Dubai office opening was celebrated with an event that took place at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Hotel in Dubai. The evening was hosted by Folkart executives including Cem Mengi; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saya Group, Mesut Sancak; Chairman of the Board of Folkart and Metin Sancak; General Manager of Folkart, who introduced the group companies and İzmir to investors from Dubai for business opportunities in Turkey.
The opening event was attended by esteemed investor groups from Dubai including the Al Maktoum, Ghurair, Al Futtaim, Al Habtoor and Al Tayer families. Folkart Dubai’s partners Özgür Kaya, İdris Demirhan and Mohamed Julfar were also among the participants.
Cem Mengi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saya Group, parent company of Folkart, emphasized the mutual advantages to be gained through cooperation between the UAE and Turkey. Highlighting Turkey's unique historical and cultural wealth, Mr. Mengi expressed optimism about the future of the Turkish economy and reminded that Turkey’s export volume exceeded 221 billion USD in the last 12 months.
Environment-Friendly, Advanced Technology
Mesut Sancak, Folkart Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed happiness for opening an office in Dubai as a milestone for achieving global sales. He underlined that ethics, sustainability and innovation awareness were at the foundations of the family firm and confirmed their determination to add value to their investors through constructing environmentally friendly, advanced technology universal buildings.
Izmir: Turkey’s ‘Gate to the West’
Metin Sancak, General Manager of Folkart, shared the details of Folkart’s 16 completed and 8 currently continuing projects in İzmir, whose total values exceed 25 billion Turkish Liras. Sancak underlined that Folkart is ready for new collaborations and invited investors to Izmir, a beautiful city with a high investment potential.
Kaya International Chairman of the Board of Directors, Attorney Mr. Özgür Kaya said, “We share the common vision and excitement of being a global brand with Folkart. I hope that our cooperation with the prominent families of the Middle East will contribute to our country's economy."
*Source: AETOSWire
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.