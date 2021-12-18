Abu Dhabi : Located on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, in a freshly shaped environment, next to the brand-new Formula One racing course, Etihad Arena features everything a multipurpose complex has to offer for the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

It was constructed to be in line with the latest sustainability requirements and serves not only the present but the future generations as well.

The arena has received prestigious recognition already, it was named the Sustainable Building Design of the Year at the MENA Green Buildings Awards 2018. By integrating energy and water-efficient building systems and architectural treatments, Etihad Arena achieves a 22.4% saving in energy and 28% saving in water year by year.

The building can accommodate 18,000 spectators and host many kinds of events including large-scale international concerts, sports events, corporate gatherings, private functions, and local community celebrations.

Using the latest technology of FINA Partner Myrtha Pools, the Arena has been transformed into a world-class swimming facility for the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m). Besides the competition pool, a warm-up pool has also been installed next to the big stage, and all athletes representing 183 countries may enjoy the utmost comfort in the team areas, while the media demands are also fully catered.

Athletes at the opening press conference already hailed the venue, both Italy’s Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri and USA’s sprinting star, Olympic champion relay swimmer Abbey Weitzeil agreed that the venue was extraordinary. “It’s going to be really exciting to swim in such a world-class facility,” said Paltrinieri who owns the short-course world record in the 1500m free.

Compared to the venues of the previous editions, the Etihad Arena stands out, although all the sites used in the past decades have offered something special and the racing environment was of the highest level. Still, the dimensions, the space, the level of services all top what has been witnessed in the past.

Though it’s not a competition, the first gold can already go to the Arena and the organisers as they also created a unique combination of venues for the already ongoing aquatic festival.

The competitors of the other disciplines, open water swimmers, divers and high divers can also use the Arena’s facilities for their preparations before they march out to the waterfront venues of their respective sports. With the accommodations being located within a stone-throw, this is perhaps the most athlete-friendly championships FINA ever had – and ultimately this is what counts.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women's Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.

Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health.

ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents.

These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.

www.adsc.ae

ABOUT FINA

The Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), founded in 1908, is the governing body for aquatics worldwide. FINA's five disciplines - Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Diving, Water Polo and Artistic Swimming - are all included in the Olympic programme. High Diving made its first appearance in FINA events at the 2013 FINA World Championships. FINA counts 209 affiliated National Federations across five continents and its headquarters are based in Lausanne (SUI).

FINA has partnered with world-wide brands over the years which strengthen the value around the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m). A magnificent event distributed to over 200 territories globally, welcoming the participation of approximately 950 athletes from over 175 countries, competing in 46 events over a 6-day format. This world-class competition is complemented by the FINA World Aquatics Convention which brings together the aquatic’s community in a unique B2B experience.

