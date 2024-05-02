CAIRO: Egypt and France have reaffirmed their complete rejection of any ground military operation in Rafah, Gaza Strip, due to its potential humanitarian risks and its threat to regional stability as a result of the presence of more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip.

This came in a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Foreign Minister, today received French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné, who paid a flying visit to Cairo at the end of his current tour of the region.