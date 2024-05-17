MANAMA — The Arab League Summit called for immediate withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip and deployment of international peacekeeping forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.



In a joint communique, called “Manama Declaration,” issued at the end of the one-day summit in Manama, Bahrain on Thursday, leaders of the 22-nation Arab League reiterated their firm position for a just and comprehensive peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and their support for an international peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The 33rd summit was held under the chairmanship of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, headed the Saudi delegation to the summit.



The Arab leaders called on the international community to advance the peace process toward achieving a just peace based on the two-state solution. “We call for the deployment of international protection and peacekeeping forces affiliated with the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territory until the two-state solution is implemented,” the statement said.



The summit issued a collective call to convene an international conference under the auspices of the United Nations to resolve the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, which ends the Israeli occupation of all occupied Arab territories. The Arab leaders directed their foreign ministers to take immediate action to communicate with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries of the world to urge them to quickly recognize the State of Palestine.



The summit also reaffirmed the Arab League’s adherence to the freedom of maritime navigation in international waters in accordance with the rules of international law and the conventions of the law of the sea, and to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Gulf. The leaders strongly condemned the threats to commercial shipping which threaten freedom of navigation, international trade and the interests of the countries and peoples of the world.



Highlighting Palestine as the core issue of all Arab issues, the leaders said: “We reaffirm the firm and permanent Arab position in support of the Palestinian issue, which remains a central issue and the foundation upon which peace and stability in the region can be achieved, and our categorical rejection of all attempts to displace the Palestinian people inside or outside their land, as a clear violation of international law, which we will collectively confront. We reaffirm our strong condemnation of all illegal Israeli measures and practices that target the Palestinian people and deprive them of their right to freedom, statehood, life and human dignity, as are guaranteed by international laws.”



“We reiterate our firm position and call for a just and comprehensive peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, and we support the call of Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, to convene an international peace conference and to take irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and resolutions of international legitimacy to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of 4 June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to accept its membership in the United Nations as an independent and fully sovereign state in common with other countries in the world, and to ensure the restoration of all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular, the right to return and self-determination, empowerment and support.”



The summit called for an immediate Israeli military withdrawal from Rafah city in Gaza and an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. They also underlined the need to end all attempts of forced displacement and all forms of siege and for full and sustainable access to humanitarian aid. “We reiterate our categorical rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. We call for urgent action for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, an end to the aggression in the Gaza Strip, protection of civilians and the release of hostages and detainees.”



“We stress the sanctity of the occupied city of Jerusalem and its place among the monotheistic religions. We reject and condemn all Israeli attempts aimed at the Judaization of Jerusalem, changing its Arab, Islamic and Christian identity, or changing the historical and legal status quo in it and its holy sites, whilst also stressing the need to protect the holy places in Bethlehem and to not compromise its cultural identity and religious sanctity.”



The Arab leaders condemned in the strongest terms “the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza and the crimes committed against the Palestinian people, as well as the unprecedented Israeli violations of international law and human rights law.” According to the statement, these violations include targeting civilians and infrastructure, using siege and blockade tactics, attempting forced displacement, and killing and injuring tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians.



The Arab leaders slammed the extension of Israeli aggression to Rafah city stressing that the city has become a refuge for over a million displaced persons and that any military operations in this area would have devastating humanitarian consequences. They denounced the fact that Israel has seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing to tighten the siege on Gaza and prevent humanitarian aid from crossing the border into the strip.



The statement also strongly condemned Israeli settlers’ targeting of humanitarian and media organizations in Gaza and their attacks on aid convoys, including the recent attacks on Jordanian aid convoys, along with the failure of Israeli authorities to fulfil their legal responsibility to protect these convoys. The Arab leaders called for an immediate international investigation into these attacks, and they urged the international community and influential powers to transcend political calculations and double standards and to fulfil their fundamental and legal responsibilities by reigning in Israel’s aggressiveness and blatant violations of international law and humanitarian law. The summit underlined the need for activating relevant international bodies to conduct independent, impartial investigations and hold accountable those responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.



The Arab leaders renewed their call to the United Nations Security Council to grant full membership to Palestine State. “We welcome the decision of the United Nations General Assembly at its meeting on 10 May 2024 on the request of the State of Palestine to obtain full membership of the United Nations, supported by 143 countries, and we call on the United Nations Security Council to reconsider its resolution issued in this regard in its session on 18 April 2024.”



The summit also called for unity among the Palestinians. “We call on all Palestinian factions to join together under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and to agree on a comprehensive national project and a unified strategic vision to focus efforts towards achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights and establish their independent national State on their national soil, on the basis of the two state solution, and in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and established references.”



The leaders reiterated their call for a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, and support the right of states to possess peaceful nuclear energy. “We urge them to fulfil their obligations and co-operate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not to exceed the uranium enrichment rates required for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the statement said.



The Summit also underlined the need for ending conflicts and establishing peace in Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Libya. The Arab leaders expressed their full solidarity with Sudan in preserving its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and preserving the institutions of the Sudanese state. They urged the Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Forces to engage seriously and effectively with initiatives aimed at settling the crisis.



The summit reaffirmed the need to end the Syrian crisis, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, in a way that preserves Syria's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, achieves the aspirations of its people, rids it of terrorism, and provides an environment for the dignified, safe and voluntary return of refugees. The leaders rejected interference in Syria's internal affairs and any attempts to bring about demographic changes in it.



The Arab leaders renewed their firm support for the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, headed by Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi. They pledged support for the efforts of the Yemeni government in its endeavor to achieve national reconciliation among all components of the Yemeni people, as well as Yemeni unity to achieve security and stability in the country.

