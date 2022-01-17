Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, has unveiled its roadmap to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, supporting the UAE’s strategic initiative, announced in October last year.

“In terms of corporate business strategy, Net Zero is the future. If the UAE is to achieve its Net Zero ambitions, the private sector must support the government and with COP 28 being held in Abu Dhabi, it is vital that organisations start to plan their environmental strategy now,” commented Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek.

“Not only that, but sustainability also affords operational savings, competitive advantage and strengthens relationships with stakeholders. We see climate action as a business-critical issue that needs to be addressed within our own operations and across our value chain first, setting a good example,” he added.

Using 2021 as a baseline, Farnek consultants have already identified the scope and boundaries, to accurately measure its carbon footprint. Apart from building performance, such as energy and water consumption, Farnek is also taking into account, employee travel, logistics, purchased good and services, waste disposal, as well as focusing on recycling, renewables and other lower carbon alternatives.

Farnek’s carbon emissions will be calculated using software designed by ClimatePartner, an international solutions provider for corporate climate action, based in Munich, Germany.

“We have already set emission targets for each category and applied an initial five-year reduction goal, which will be reviewed annually to gauge progress, make adjustments if necessary and disclose the results to be transparent,” said Nadia Ibrahim, head of sustainability at Farnek.

“By 2026 we aim to reduce our electricity, water, refrigerants and fuel consumption by 30%. We will also cut our waste by 10% and lower emissions associated with purchased good and services by 5%,” she added.

In 2031 Farnek’s objective is to decrease its emissions in these categories by up to 50% and by 2048 its carbon footprint will have been cut by up to 90% overall.

“It is impossible to become carbon neutral by reduction methods alone, so the remaining 10% will be offset with ClimatePartner, by supporting certified carbon offset projects, thereby achieving our Net Zero target by 2050,” said Ibrahim.

Market leading and multi-award winning Farnek has been a long-term advocate of sustainability, in 2007 Farnek was awarded the Emirates Energy Award for its innovative research project which benchmarked energy and water consumption of Dubai’s five-star hotels with similar properties in Europe.

Indeed, Farnek is the preferred partner in the Middle East for Green Globe Certification, the premier worldwide sustainability management system and certification for the hospitality, travel and tourism industry.

Farnek has also developed an in-house, online solution called Optimizer which can carry out and benchmark complete energy, water and waste audits for building owners and managers.

Further underscoring its green credentials, Farnek inaugurated a rooftop vertical garden at its staff accommodation centre, Farnek Village last year, which grows salad plants for Farnek’s staff canteen. The food waste generated, which is calculated at around 125kg per day, is composted and returned to the garden closing the loop and creating a circular economy.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

