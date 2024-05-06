PHOTO
Asia shares rally on Fed cut bets; yen pares gains
Trading was thinned in Asia with Japan out for a holiday
Oil nudges higher after Saudi Arabia hikes prices
Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.24 a barrel
Dollar steady after soft US jobs report; yen starts week on back foot
On Monday, the yen weakened 0.43% to 153.62 per dollar in early trading
Stablecoin Tether steps up monitoring in bid to combat illicit finance
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Russian middlemen had used Tether to evade Western sanctions
Gold dips as dollar edges higher, investors seek more Fed cues
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,294.97 per ounce
Wall St Week Ahead: US small caps struggle as elevated interest rates take a toll
Small cap stocks surged at the end of 2023
