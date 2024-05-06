Asia shares rally on Fed cut bets; yen pares gains

Trading was thinned in Asia with Japan out for a holiday

Oil nudges higher after Saudi Arabia hikes prices

Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.24 a barrel

Dollar steady after soft US jobs report; yen starts week on back foot

On Monday, the yen weakened 0.43% to 153.62 per dollar in early trading

Stablecoin Tether steps up monitoring in bid to combat illicit finance

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Russian middlemen had used Tether to evade Western sanctions

Gold dips as dollar edges higher, investors seek more Fed cues

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,294.97 per ounce

Wall St Week Ahead: US small caps struggle as elevated interest rates take a toll

Small cap stocks surged at the end of 2023

