DUBAI : The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai today celebrates Malaysia Day by paying tribute to the nation’s achievements and progress across key sectors including economic, social, cultural, science and technology, at the honour day accorded by Expo 2020 Dubai to participating countries.

It is also the 100-day milestone of Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, which takes place from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Leading the high-level delegation from Malaysia is Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), The Honourable Datuk Haji Ahmad Amzad Hashim, who was welcomed by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State.

Bearing the ‘Energising Sustainability’ concept of the Pavilion, Malaysia Day illustrates the country’s commitment to international collaborations, long-standing interest in global conversations, and to participate in dialogues on important topics including climate change and sustainability.

Through its Net Zero Carbon Pavilion, Malaysia aims to convey its success stories in adopting a resilient, low-carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive framework to address climate change and sustainability that are firmly anchored on the principles of sustainability and planetary health.

“Expo 2020 Dubai, with the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, has unlocked many new and exciting market opportunities for Malaysia to enhance trade, investment and cultural exchanges. Malaysia’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai is a momentous platform for the nation and we are proud to be part of this historic event, as together with the rest of the world we are curating the future in an inclusive and sustainable manner,” said Datuk Haji Ahmad Amzad Hashim who delivered the speech at the ceremony on behalf of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, The Honourable Dato’ Sri Dr. Adham bin Baba.

The Deputy Minister of MOSTI also congratulated the UAE for successfully hosting the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region in spite of the COVID-19 challenges. He added, “Malaysia applauds the leadership and commitment of the UAE in bringing together our ‘world family’ on a global platform for inclusive multilateralism, under a common purpose to inspire real-life solutions for humanity’s greatest challenges.”

Growing economic opportunities and strengthening bilateral ties

Expo 2020 Dubai has also provided Malaysia a unique opportunity to reinforce its position as the regional economic hub of Southeast Asia.

As previously announced by The Honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob, Malaysia has generated more than USD$8.03 billion (RM33.9 billion) potential trade and investment returns in the first eight weeks of participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Malaysia has, as of Week 12 of the Expo 2020 Dubai, made significant headway since then, garnering USD$8.4 billion (RM35.2 billion) potential trade and investment returns. This was achieved following the signing of 71 Memoranda of Understanding, Memoranda of Cooperation and Letters of Intent, as well as 793 business indicators with several international companies.

Malaysia’s 26 weekly business programs throughout Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and supported by 20 other ministries, 70 department and agencies, five state governments and 300 companies. The Malaysia Pavilion has also welcomed over 500,000 visitations through its doors to date. Malaysia’s participation at the Expo also strengthens the nation’s bilateral ties with the UAE as Malaysia’s largest trading partner and export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Malaysia Day celebration

The Malaysia Day celebration began in the morning at the Stage of Nations where the Jalur Gemilang (National flag) was raised to the anthem of Negaraku before both leaders delivered their speeches. Malaysia then presented its Malaysia Truly Asia cultural performances by Istana Budaya and the National Department for Culture and Arts Malaysia.

The delegations then proceeded for a tour to the Malaysia Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion as part of the ceremony. The agenda for the day concluded with a Malaysia Day Reception Dinner held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) with UAE government officials, Expo officials, foreign dignitaries, representatives from participating countries and country ambassadors in attendance.

Malaysian Executive Chefs Ahmad Kasdi Mohd Dahari and Rene Johari prepared an impressive and inspirational menu for the night that features the peculiarly distinctive tastes of Malaysian delicacy.

The Malaysia Day celebration continues the following day with a Malaysia Truly Asia concert at the landmark Jubilee Park.

Malaysia is among 192 countries and organisations taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai. Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as implementing agency.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

