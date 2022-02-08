The Malaysia Sustainable Agricommodity Week (Food Agricommodities), being held this week (February 7 to 12) at the World Expo 2020, Dubai, is focusing on Malaysia's important food-based agricultural commodities, namely palm oil, cocoa and pepper as well as sustainable initiatives and management in the Malaysian palm oil industry.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), the Platinum Premier Partner for Malaysia Pavillion in Expo 2020 Dubai, also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) between Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and Lulu Hypermarket to market Malaysian palm oil-based products in the UAE on the first day, MPIC said in a statement.

The Deputy Minister Datuk Willie Anak Mongin, representing MPIC, witnessed the signing of the MoU.

For the palm oil industry, the concept of 'Sustainable Agri-commodity' provides a strong platform for Malaysia in expanding the global market for palm oil exports. Malaysian Palm Oil Full of Goodness would be the main promotion and marketing theme for the palm oil industry throughout the week, MPIC said.

Sustainable initiatives and management in the Malaysian palm oil industry will also be the week's highlight. These initiatives include Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification Scheme regulatory guidelines, Good Agricultural Practices and the development of cutting-edge technology by the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry.

For the cocoa industry, MPIC, through the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB), will focus on producing single-origin and premium quality cocoa beans to meet the market's high demand and ensure the products comply with the Malaysian Standards and other international standards regulations and standards, including food safety.