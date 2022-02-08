PHOTO
The Malaysia Sustainable Agricommodity Week (Food Agricommodities), being held this week (February 7 to 12) at the World Expo 2020, Dubai, is focusing on Malaysia's important food-based agricultural commodities, namely palm oil, cocoa and pepper as well as sustainable initiatives and management in the Malaysian palm oil industry.
The event, hosted by the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), the Platinum Premier Partner for Malaysia Pavillion in Expo 2020 Dubai, also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) between Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and Lulu Hypermarket to market Malaysian palm oil-based products in the UAE on the first day, MPIC said in a statement.
The Deputy Minister Datuk Willie Anak Mongin, representing MPIC, witnessed the signing of the MoU.
For the palm oil industry, the concept of 'Sustainable Agri-commodity' provides a strong platform for Malaysia in expanding the global market for palm oil exports. Malaysian Palm Oil Full of Goodness would be the main promotion and marketing theme for the palm oil industry throughout the week, MPIC said.
Sustainable initiatives and management in the Malaysian palm oil industry will also be the week's highlight. These initiatives include Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) Certification Scheme regulatory guidelines, Good Agricultural Practices and the development of cutting-edge technology by the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry.
For the cocoa industry, MPIC, through the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB), will focus on producing single-origin and premium quality cocoa beans to meet the market's high demand and ensure the products comply with the Malaysian Standards and other international standards regulations and standards, including food safety.
Another important milestone of the week is the MoU signing between MCB and Agrocloud Sdn Bhd. on strategic partnership in developing smart technology for cocoa farming. The collaboration will focus on enhancing the productivity of Malaysian cocoa planting via a concept or regime operating under the Internet of Things (IoT) and any farming methodologies regarded as modern farming methodologies, including mechanisation, precision farming, and automated farming.
Malaysia's pepper is renowned for its high quality in terms of pungency, flavour and aroma compared to other pepper producing countries. The Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) will highlight value-added pepper products produced by SMEs and premium pepper such as Creamy White Pepper (CWP) which are halal certified. Several matters, such as new products, import regulations, consumption trends, quality and offer prices will also be discussed with existing buyers and prospective buyers during the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition.
MPIC and its agencies have also lined up exciting activities for visitors to the Malaysia Pavilion, such as cooking demonstrations, online contests, soap making workshops, Beyond The Canopy Art Workshop, as well as special talks on sustainable Malaysian palm oil, cocoa and pepper.
In his speech, Deputy Minister Datuk Willie Anak Mongin highlighted that despite the rough economic climate worldwide, Malaysia agri commodity trade continues to perform reasonably well. From January to November 2021, the agri commodity sector has contributed total export revenue of RM189.5 billion to the Malaysian economy. This value has exceeded Malaysia's total export revenue for 2020 of RM152 billion.
The Minister also expressed hope that MPIC’s presence at the World Expo 2020 Dubai will help to tap the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) market, as well as facilitate potential joint ventures and foreign investment from the Mena region.
