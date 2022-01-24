Bringing in light the increasing global demand for sustainable Agri-commodities, the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), Govt. of Malaysia, is showcasing Malaysia's journey, efforts, and initiatives towards sustainable Agri commodity sector during the Sustainable Agricommodity Week at Expo 2020.

During an event held at the Malaysian Pavilion in celebration of the sustainable agricommodity week, the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Govt. of Malaysia, Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin signed four Memorandum of Understandings in timber and kenaf sector. The signing ceremony was graced by fellow cabinet ministers and pavilion staff members.

The Agri commodity sector is one of Malaysia's main economic drivers, contributing significantly to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), export earnings, jobs and business opportunities, including elevating the standard of living of our smallholders. For many years, the Agri commodity sector has been Malaysia's vital instrument in reducing poverty in Malaysia.

Through the specially designed Sustainable Agri commodity exhibition and lineup of events, the MPIC hopes to promote the Agri commodities of Malaysia and shed some light on how we integrate the objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into plantation policies, development and management.

Among the highlights of the week are the launching of Malaysian Rubber Products Virtual Showcase (MaRViS), an online platform that facilitates online business engagements between international buyers and Malaysian rubber product manufacturers by Malaysia Rubber Council, TimbeReality, a dedicated VR platform that displays Malaysian-made timber and furniture products by Malaysia Timber Council, The Rubber Forum 2022 organised by Malaysia Rubber Board and Malaysia Wood Expo 2022 by the Malaysia Timber Board. The Honourable Minister will also witness the signing of four Memorandum of Understandings, three from the timber sector and one from the Kenaf sector.

MPIC and its agencies have also lined up exciting activities for visitors to the Malaysia Pavilion, such as interactive latex painting arts, agarwood product demonstrations, rubber clay modelling, kenaf demonstration, as well as special talks on Malaysia kenaf, timber and Malaysian sustainable timber certification.

Despite the rough economic climate worldwide, Malaysia Agri commodity trade continues to perform reasonably well.

From January to November 2021, the Agri commodity sector has contributed total export revenue of RM189.5 billion to the Malaysian economy. This value has exceeded Malaysia's total export revenue for 2020 of RM152 billion. Therefore, MPIC will continue to raise more awareness, build bridges, and share the importance of our sustainable Agri commodities efforts through Expo 2020 Dubai.