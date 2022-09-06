Dubai Metaverse Assembly, launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, takes place from 28-29 September at the Museum of the Future

More than 300 global experts and over 40 specialized organizations gather in Dubai to shape the future of the Metaverse

Dubai Metaverse Assembly works towards elevating the readiness of the UAE government for the metaverse and provides a global platform for discussions and collaboration

Dubai: Several world-leading technology organizations are preparing to take part in the Dubai Metaverse Assembly at the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers, AREA 2071 on 28-29 September. Organized by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the event will host the likes of the World Economic Forum, Meta, Mastercard, Emirates Airlines, and Accenture, among other global organizations.

The assembly, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), will welcome over 300 global experts and over 40 specialized organizations discussing, exploring and shaping the future of metaverse. The event also aims to elevate the readiness of the UAE government for the metaverse by providing a platform for discussions and collaboration.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly will establish a global platform for launching discussions that will help identify the opportunities of the metaverse and harness its potential. Specialized workshops will bring together major companies, specialists, and pioneers with the objective of capitalizing on the metaverse technologies to create tangible outcomes and enhance quality of life in both the real and virtual worlds.

The event aims to leverage metaverse technologies and improve global readiness for the metaverse across key sectors. Dubai Metaverse Assembly will host a set of meetings involving exceptional speakers to guide participants through the experiences of the metaverse and its associated technologies.

Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director and Head of World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said: “Dubai has continuously been at the forefront of implementing new technologies and is globally recognized as a leading city of the future. As such, it provides an ideal location to bring leading experts and futurists together to explore the opportunities and challenges presented by the metaverse.”

Fares Akkad, Regional Director for MENA, Meta, said: “Representing the next chapter of the Internet, the metaverse will unlock real opportunities enabling deeper social experiences that allow people to work, learn and socialize in ways that are less limited by their physical location. The ability to build a sustainable and impactful metaverse is contingent upon the willingness and ability to partner across nations, industry, and sectors. Understanding local nuances and needs is crucial, and we remain excited at the prospects for the development of the metaverse through partnerships with entities such as the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Metaverse Assembly.”

J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard added: “As a strategic partner to the inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly, we are delighted to join forces with the Dubai Future Foundation as the emirate ushers in a new era of innovation. Dubai's commitment to driving digital and technological transformation is a testament to the vision its leaders have in futureproofing the economy for generations to come. The new developments being made in the metaverse represent an exciting arena full of opportunities to harness the vast potential of the virtual world. Mastercard will continue to drive the acceleration of these technologies as we support the assembly’s ambition to position Dubai as one of the best cities in the world.”

Adel Al Redha, Emirates' Chief Operating Officer, commented: “We are ready to enter the next generation of the Internet, which is witnessing rapid developments in information technology and Web 3.0 technologies. We are pleased to participate in the first meeting on the metaverse in Dubai, which will provide new possibilities for companies, customers and the community to benefit from advanced virtual applications that will contribute to facilitating and improving the delivery of services and products. We are also proud that these initiatives are launched in the UAE and that Dubai is an incubator for future innovations.”

Bashar Kilani, Managing Director at Accenture Middle East, said: “The metaverse will revolutionize nearly all aspects of life and business in the next decade, allowing collaboration in virtual spaces, augmenting physical places, and blending both. It will create new lines of business and transform interactions between customers and businesses. While we see mass adoption in the gaming community, enterprises are experiencing it differently. For businesses, the metaverse is becoming a place to create and capture value.”

Additionally, Amin Al Zarouni, CEO, Bedu, has said: “Web 3.0 is all about community, interconnectedness, and decentralization. As such events like the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, that bring together the ecosystem and promulgate collaboration and cross-development are key to the success of this nascent industry. At Bedu, we believe that our partnership with DFF is a natural fit and that together we can push boundaries and help transform the vision of our leaders into reality.”

Hamad Al Shirawi, Director, Dubai Metaverse Assembly commented: "This global assembly will facilitate synergies amongst the most pioneering and innovative private and government entities, building exciting use cases in web 3.0 and the metaverse. This assembly will also bring together policy makers, academia, startups and corporates to explore these technologies and their impact.”

For more information about the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, please visit the website: (https://www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-metaverse-assembly/).

