Dubai, United Arab Emirates – From April 9 to 15, 2024, Watches and Wonders Geneva prepares to unveil its famous spectacle in the world of horology, promising an unparalleled experience as this year's event boasts an enhanced program at the Salon and In The City, meticulously tailored for enthusiasts and the general public alike.

With a steadfast commitment to elevating the visitor experience, Watches and Wonders Geneva 2024 emphasizes on crafting meaningful connections and interactions with the exhibiting Maisons, with expanded spaces that will facilitate the hosting of new brands and welcome the public over three full days, ensuring a myriad of opportunities for exploration and engagement.

Scheduled to feature a record 55 esteemed watch brands, Watches and Wonders Geneva 2024 serves as a premier destination for industry professionals, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts alike. Attendees will have the exclusive chance to witness the unveiling of the latest innovations, forge invaluable connections, and immerse themselves in the captivating world of fine watchmaking.

In a nod to inclusivity, a new 7-day program has been meticulously crafted, with the Salon opening its doors to the public from Saturday to Monday. Tickets, including student and weekend options, are available for purchase online.

For the 2024 edition, Watches and Wonders Geneva undergoes a transformative reimagination, expanding to two floors and introducing new spaces for exploration and interaction. Alongside famous names such as Rolex, Cartier, and Patek Philippe, six new brands including Bremont and Eberhard & Co will debut their exquisite creations, further enriching the event's offerings.

At the heart of the Salon lies The LAB, a visionary enclave symbolizing the industry's unwavering dedication to technological innovation, where startups, schools, and engineers will unveil the secrets and prospects of the future of watchmaking.

Beyond the Salon, the vibrancy of watch movements will reverberate throughout the City, with a dynamic “In The City” program set to captivate audiences and connect the watchmaking industry with Geneva, the city that has inspired this craft and provided a thriving environment for luxury watchmaking. A new Village “Horloger” will showcase the artistry and savoir-faire of fine watchmaking, while major brands will host in-store activities featuring exclusive presentations and exhibitions.

The festivities culminate with an evening celebration on April 11, featuring a free concert on the Quai Général Guisan, inviting attendees to revel in the spirit of horological excellence.

Watches and Wonders Geneva 2024 is a testament to the industry's enduring allure, catering to audiences of all ages and backgrounds, with a particular focus on nurturing the curiosity of younger generations. As the countdown begins, the city of Geneva eagerly anticipates the arrival of the year's premier watchmaking event.

