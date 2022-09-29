Sharjah: The Expo Centre Sharjah has announced that the 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES) will witness the biggest participation ever, with more than 400 exhibitors taking part in the Golden Jubilee edition.

Along with several local businesses and a number of Emirati designers, the event is set to draw famous international brands and companies specialized in designing and manufacturing watches and goldware.

Organised by the Expo Centre with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the show will run from October 5 to 9, 2022.

New countries from Latin America and Africa will also take part in the five-day event, which will also see the presence of national pavilions for a number of top countries in the watch and jewelry industry, most notably India, with 61 companies, and Italy, with 46 exhibitors.

Visitors are promised a one-of-a-kind experience in the world of gold and jewellery that allows them to discover the most opulent and exclusive designs, the latest products and fashion lines of jewelry and precious stones, pearls, and luxury watches.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the show has achieved remarkable milestones over the past 30 years, something which reflects the robust activity and rapid growth seen by Sharjah’s exhibition and conference sector.

He reaffirmed that Sharjah has grown to become a regional and international hub for the trade and manufacture of gold and jewellery, which explains why key players and the most prestigious brands in the field of manufacturing, designing, and trading jewelry and watches on the global stage are keen to participate in the event.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "We are excited to stage an exceptional edition of one of the most significant exhibitions specialized in gold and jewelry in the Middle East and North Africa. This year’s show will be extraordinary by all standards, enthralling all visitors. It will feature remarkable activities and brand-new exhibitors from significant global businesses. This will undoubtedly promote the exhibition's growth and reinforce its significance as a leading regional platform that brings together a number of manufacturers and significant figures in the gold and jewelry industries.

The show will be open to visitors on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 pm to 10 pm, while on Friday from 3 pm to 10 pm.

