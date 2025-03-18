Sharjah, UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah (UoS) and American University of Sharjah (AUS) have officially announced the organization of the Second Sharjah International Conference on Education: AI and Beyond, under the theme: "Towards Sustainable Smart Education: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation – Enhancing Creativity and Innovation." The conference will take place on May 12–13, 2025, with the University of Sharjah hosting the first-day activities, followed by American University of Sharjah hosting the sessions of the second day.

Academic Leadership Driving the Future of Education

Recognizing the role of higher education in shaping academic excellence in the emirate, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of UoS, will preside over the first day of the conference. Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, will preside over the second day's program, reaffirming Sharjah’s commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and collaboration in education.

Advancing Education Through AI and Digital Transformation

The Second Sharjah International Conference on Education aims to highlight the evolving role of higher education institutions in preparing graduates for the future job market, driven by AI and digital transformation. The event will explore innovative curriculum development, modern teaching methodologies, and strategies to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes.

This announcement was made during a joint press conference at AUS, attended by His Excellency, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, and Prof. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, along with members of the scientific and organizing committees.

Speaking at the press conference, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy extended his deepest gratitude to

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support and patronage of the conference. He emphasized that the event will serve as a platform to exchange best practices, discuss innovative teaching strategies, and explore the impact of AI on the future of learning.

A Collaborative Initiative to Shape the Future of Learning

Prof. Tod Laursen highlighted the importance of the partnership between AUS and UoS, stating: "This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing education through cutting-edge research and innovative pedagogies. Our goal is to create a dynamic academic environment that fosters creativity, problem-solving, and digital fluency, ensuring our graduates are fully prepared to meet the challenges of the future."

He further noted that the conference will provide a valuable platform for educators, policymakers, and researchers to engage in meaningful discussions and develop forward-thinking educational strategies that align with global advancements in AI and digital transformation.

A Year of Dedicated Preparation for a Landmark Event

The joint organizing committee, consisting of renowned scholars and education experts from both UoS and AUS, has been working tirelessly for over a year to ensure a comprehensive and engaging conference agenda. The committee has curated a diverse program featuring groundbreaking research presentations, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on workshops that equip educators with the latest tools in AI-driven education and digital transformation.

A High-Caliber Scientific Program and Research Contributions

Dr. Hussein Elmehdi, Co-Chair of the Organizing Committee, revealed that the conference has received more than 125 research papers from over 25 countries, representing over 50 academic institutions.

The scientific committee has carefully reviewed all submissions to ensure the highest academic standards. Accepted papers will be published in a dedicated, peer-reviewed journal indexed in SCOPUS, reinforcing the conference’s status as a key academic and research-oriented event.

The conference program includes parallel scientific sessions, specialized workshops and open discussions, an exclusive networking dinner for distinguished guests and a guided visit to the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST), featuring a planetarium show, followed by a gala dinner.

An Invitation to Join a Visionary Academic Event

The Second Sharjah International Conference on Education is a must-attend event for educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals. It offers an opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of education by discussing AI-driven learning strategies, digital transformation in education and innovative pedagogical approaches, with participation from leading academic figures, global institutions, and key decision-makers, the conference aims to foster collaboration, drive pioneering research, and explore innovative solutions to challenges in modern education.

Looking Ahead: A Transformative Educational Journey

This conference marks a significant milestone in redefining the future of education, fostering international collaboration, and integrating AI-driven innovations into teaching and learning.

Through this prestigious academic gathering, Sharjah reaffirms its status as a regional and global hub for education, research, and innovation, continuing its mission to build a sustainable, forward-thinking academic ecosystem.

