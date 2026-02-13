Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) participated in a leading agriculture exhibition, AgriteQ 2026, showcasing a range of applied research projects and functional prototypes that support sustainable agriculture, food security, and smart farming practices in Qatar.

This participation builds on the work of UDST’s Center of Excellence for Sustainability and Food Security, which serves as a key research platform translating technological innovation into practical applications that enhance agricultural productivity, environmental sustainability, and efficient resource management.

During the exhibition, UDST presented advanced agricultural prototypes developed by faculty members, researchers, and students, demonstrating practical solutions to challenges related to water efficiency, climate resilience, soil health, and agricultural productivity. The showcased innovations reflect the university’s applied approach to education, where research and learning are closely aligned with real-world industry needs.

Among the exhibited prototypes were smart irrigation and monitoring systems, AI and IoT-enabled agricultural technologies, sustainable soil and biomass solutions, and data-driven tools designed to optimize resource utilization. These prototypes highlight how applied research can be translated into scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and decision-making across the agricultural sector.

The exhibition also provided a platform to announce the launch of new Bachelor’s and Diploma programs in Animal Health and Veterinary Sciences, introduced to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in animal health and sustainable livestock production. The programs play an important role in supporting food security by strengthening animal health practices across the agricultural sector.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said: “Agriculture is a strategic priority for Qatar, and applied innovation plays a critical role in strengthening food security and sustainable production. Through our participation and the prototypes showcased, we demonstrate how applied education and research at UDST translate into practical solutions that address real agricultural challenges and support national development objectives.”

UDST’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing applied research, fostering innovation ecosystems, and preparing graduates capable of contributing to the modernization and sustainability of the agricultural sector.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied

technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

