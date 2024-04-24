Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is hosting the International Symposium on Education and Skills for a Future-Ready Workforce: STEM and TVET for a Sustainable and Resilient Society in the presence of Dr. Ibrahim Al-Naemi, Undersecretary of Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE); Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST; Salah Khaled, Director of the UNESCO Doha Office for Gulf States and Yemen; Max Tunon, Head of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office in Doha; and Sheikha Najwa bint Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Qatar’s Migrant Labour Affairs and many high-level delegates whom delivered introductory sessions and engaging keynote speeches.

This seminar is being held in response to the decisions made by the Committee of Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to establish a forum for studying specialized fields that are required by the current and future job market.

The two-day conference brings together regional educational institutions, industry stakeholders and policymakers to initiate dialogue on the role of STEM and TVET education in creating an industry-ready workforce. The event also provides a platform to develop a GCC-wide approach to education and workforce mobility in the region.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “There is a high number of job opportunities available in the STEM fields locally and globally, yet a remarkable shortage of graduates and professionals with the necessary qualifications and developed skills to take on these roles. It is our responsibility now, as educational institutions, to close the gap between future industry needs and educational output. The Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030 has set ambitious targets for the country, requiring 46% of the workforce to be in skilled roles, and 18% of students to graduate in STEM fields by 2030. These are significant goals, and it is more important than ever that we continue working with MOEHE to bolster access to STEM education at UDST, and amplify our Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).”

The symposium hosted keynote talks on aligning education with industry needs, focusing on technology and workforce-readiness in closing the global skills gap, and an energized panel discussion on industry-academia partnerships. The day ended with specialized breakout sessions on academic programs for a green economy, and digital literacy. The second day will feature engaging presentations on governance frameworks and novel approaches to TVET teaching, as well as breakout forums centered on AI in Education and Skills Initiatives. The event will be concluded with policy recommendations on academic initiatives and related education policies, and a framework linking government, academia and industry towards developing a sustainable and resilient current and future ready workforce through the “Doha Declaration on Education for Future Jobs: A roadmap for a sustainable and resilient Society”.

Through organizing and hosting this landmark education event, the University is making an important step towards future-proofing the workforce, in an increasingly technology-focused world.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

