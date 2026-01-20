Konya, Türkiye - With the theme “Türkiye’s largest agriculture fair and the gateway to global mechanization”, Konya Agriculture 2026 | 22nd Konya Agriculture, Agricultural Mechanization and Field Technologies Fair will take place from April 7–11, 2026, at the Konya Chamber of Commerce - Tüyap Konya International Fair Center.

Known for its unmatched role in agricultural mechanization and innovation, the fair invites decision-makers, buyers, and stakeholders from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to engage in strategic dialogue and new business development.

MENA: A pivotal market for agricultural machinery

The most prestigious gathering of the Turkish agricultural sector is organized by Tüyap Exhibitions Group in collaboration with the Turkish Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association (TARMAKBİR) in the city of Konya, Türkiye's agricultural production hub. In 2025, 251,000 people from 80 countries visited the fair, which was attended by 432 exhibitors from 20 countries.

Türkiye’s agricultural sector has increasingly served as a dynamic link between global technology and regional demand. MENA countries, home to some of the world’s most water-stressed economies, are prioritizing agricultural efficiency, technology adoption, and food security solutions.

Growing populations, rising consumption patterns, and increased emphasis on sustainability make the region a pivotal market for agricultural machinery and smart farming solutions. Agriculture remains vital to economic resilience, while evolving consumption and supply chain dynamics forecast continued growth opportunities in farming technologies and mechanization solutions across MENA.

A showcase of Türkiye’s advanced industrial capabilities

Covering a total exhibition area of 96,000 square meters, Konya Agriculture 2026 celebrates its motto “Türkiye’s largest agriculture fair and the gateway to the international agriculture” by assembling global manufacturers, innovators, and suppliers of agricultural machinery and technologies.

The fair’s portfolio features a wide range of products including tractors, harvesters, seeding and planting equipment, cutting-edge precision agriculture systems, irrigation technologies, fertilization and crop protection solutions, and renewable energy applications tailored for sustainable farming practices. This comprehensive showcase highlights the advanced industrial capabilities of Türkiye’s agricultural sector and its alignment with MENA’s modernization goals.

Efficient forum for trade partnerships

The Konya Agricultural Fair, backed by the strong support of institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Turkish Chamber of Agriculture (TZOB), brings together all stakeholders in the sector under one roof with the contributions of the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and the Konya Chamber of Commerce.

The event is set to host an expanded roster of exhibitors and buyers, reflecting the sector’s expanded role in global trade and the increasing relevance of technological innovation for resilient food systems.

Industry professionals, distributors, agricultural investors, and public sector representatives from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen are especially encouraged to attend. Through structured match-making, product demonstrations, and focused B2B sessions, the fair delivers an efficient forum to explore trade partnerships, technology transfer, and scalable mechanization solutions.

Visitors can explore the full breadth of agricultural mechanization from tried-and-true classics to avant-garde smart farming tools between 09:30-18:00 on April 7-10 and 09:30-17:00 on April 11.

For more information and registration details, visit https://www.konyaagriculture.com.