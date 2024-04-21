10 Dirham Dish delivers savoury delights at an unbeatable price, running throughout DFF

Participating restaurants, including renowned restaurants and vibrant street food spots, will serve up their signature dishes for just AED 10

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – For those seeking value without compromising on flavour, the second edition of 10 Dirham Dish is set to delight diners throughout this edition of Dubai Food Festival (DFF). Running right through until Sunday 12 May 2024, hundreds of restaurants across the city will be serving up a signature dish for just AED 10, offering an irresistible opportunity to savour culinary delights citywide, without breaking the bank.

Embark on a gastronomic journey through Dubai’s rich dining landscape, sampling more than 25 cuisines, including Mediterranean from Elements Cafe, Hawaiian from Poke & Co, Greek from Philotimos, Korean from Hangry Hoes, Mexican from Wills and Persian from The Sib Restaurant LLC. The diverse range of offerings provide a tantalising snapshot of the depth of dining options in Dubai, including flavour-packed street food spots, all at an unbeatable, and unmissable, price.

Whether it's an old favourite, a new menu addition, or a sample of their best known and loved flavours, participating restaurants across Dubai are rolling out some of their most delectable dishes to ensure a foodie experience like no other for budget-savvy diners. With participating restaurants conveniently listed on Zomato, the city’s local and visiting gourmands can easily discover and indulge in literally hundreds of 10 Dirham offerings throughout the festival.

So, whether you're a budget-conscious food enthusiast or simply someone who appreciates life's finer indulgences, don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to explore Dubai's vibrant culinary scene while enjoying exceptional value during DFF's 10 Dirham Dish experience.

Running until Sunday 12 May 2024, Dubai Food Festival promises an array of activations, special menus, and events. Whether you crave authentic Emirati flavours, homegrown concepts, international fine dining, or family-friendly hotspots, this year’s festival promises delicious experiences for every age, palate, and budget. Now in its 11th edition, DFF 2024 features returning favourites such as Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen, 10 Dirham Dish and a food focus photography competition with Gulf Photo Plus, alongside the all-new Chef’s Menu and Gault&Millau’s inaugural Culinary Innovators. For more information, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

About Dubai Food Festival 2024

Created to bolster Dubai’s position as a global gastronomic hub, Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is a 23-day showcase of the city’s ever evolving dining scene and culinary prowess. Taking place from 19th April to 12th May, DFF 2024 will feature an action-packed city-wide programme of activations, special menus, events, competitions, promotions and more that will bring to life Dubai’s diverse, authentic, value for money and experiential food offering. From fine dining to unique hidden gems, Emirati and home-grown concepts to restaurant pop ups – and everything in between – there is something for every palate and price point. Organised by Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year DFF is celebrating its 11th edition and will feature returning favourites Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen and 10 Dirham Dish as well as the all-new Chef’s Menu.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism

Email: mediarelations@dubaidet.ae