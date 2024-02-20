The race will take place on March 2 at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The second UAE Electric Vehicle Grand Prix (UAE EVGP) for high school teams will be held on March 2 at Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi. The race will draw more than 400 high school students in teams from 21 UAE schools, five teams from the US, and one team apiece from Egypt and Italy.

NYU Abu Dhabi is the academic partner for the event, which is organized by both Global EEE, a US-based non-profit organization focused on education, energy, and the environment, as well as the UAE-based 3elm Education and Training Consultancy focused on talent development and labor market alignment.

The teams use engineering principles to build single-person electric cars from standard kits, with room for customization and innovation. Then, they race them in an efficiency challenge, applying classroom knowledge to real-world problems.

The teams have received guidance and support from their teachers and technical experts. They also attended an orientation session and subsequent mini-conference at NYU Abu Dhabi’s campus.

The UAE EVGP is a platform for hands-on exploration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts in an exciting real-world context. The competition is designed to enable students to embrace their soft skills through teamwork, time management, leadership, innovation, and self-confidence.

The students will compete on the Al Forsan closed karting track while carefully managing their limited battery capacity. Teams are ranked based on the most laps completed, and the top three receive the winners’ trophies. Other awards include the fastest qualifying time, technical innovation, women in science and engineering (WISE) award (individual or team), the coveted ProjoTech award, and more.

The panel of judges comprises experts from the private sector, academia, and government, including representatives from the US Department of Transportation and the Washington DC Department of Energy and Environment.

This year the UAE EVGP is made possible with the partnership of key organizations, including the US Mission in the UAE, ProjoTech, Al Forsan International Sports Resort, and PepsiCo.

“NYU Abu Dhabi has a vital role in the wider academic community in nurturing and inspiring young minds and fostering sustainable innovation among high school students,” said Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi Mariët Westermann. “We are delighted to collaborate with Global EEE in providing a hands-on environment where students apply what they learn in the classroom to devise real-world solutions in an exciting setting. This learning experience requires teamwork, critical thinking, leadership, problem-solving, and communication, and will undoubtedly prompt curiosity and ideas for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

“ProjoTech is thrilled to participate in such a prestigious international competition, where students have the opportunity to develop essential market-needed skills such as innovation, critical thinking, and project management while working in a team environment. To streamline the workflow for students, we have seamlessly incorporated the comprehensive content and instructions provided by Global EEE into the ProjoTech online platform. Through this integration, students gain first-hand exposure to the professional design and development processes. The concerted efforts of our partnership strive to provide an unforgettable and enriching experience that the students enjoy and grow from,” Business Development Manager Menna Elshafaey said.

General Manager at PepsiCo Gulf Balachandran Jayachandran commented: “We are excited to witness The Electric Vehicle Grand Prix in its second year. This initiative underscores our commitment to empower the next generation with hands-on experience in electric vehicle technology and firmly aligns with our vision for a more sustainable future. Through initiatives like these, we aim to inspire young minds to explore and contribute to the advancements in clean and green technology.”

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university prepares its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 115 languages.

About 3elm Education and Training Consultancy

3elm Education Consultancy and Training offers specialized educational and training consultancy services to foster talent development and labor market alignment. The independent consultancy is dedicated to crafting tailored programs that support individuals and organizations in achieving their academic and professional goals. With a focus on flexibility, personalization, and alignment with future market demands, 3elm stands out for its comprehensive educational empowerment and professional development approach.​ Website: www.3elmeducation.com

About Global EEE

Global Education Energy Environment (Global EEE) is a US-based nonprofit organization of a worldwide network of individuals with backgrounds in numerous industries. For over thirty years key members of Global EEE have helped organize international student competitions that promote Education, Energy efficiency, and Environmental consciousness. The organization is selective about the events it partakes in with the requirement that they must promote the three E’s and are not-for-profit.

About the U.S. Mission in the UAE

The U.S. Mission in the UAE was established on June 24, 1974. The Mission promotes friendly relations between both countries and deepens bilateral cooperation on a full range of issues, including defense, trade, law enforcement, energy policy, and cultural exchange. The Mission also works with Emirati partners to promote peace and security, support economic growth, and improve educational opportunities.

About Al Forsan Sports Resort

Al Forsan International Sports Resort (Al Forsan) is a leading global destination in the field of sports, fitness and entertainment, where you can enjoy world-class programs and services. The resort is located in an area of 1.6 square kilometers and offers a mix of sports activities and restaurants, along with many leading programs and services. The resort was opened in September 2010 and is still considered an international resort.

About Projotech

ProjoTech is an online educational ecosystem designed and developed in the UAE. It implements a comprehensive STEAM education experience based on five main pillars:

Content, which is carefully designed according to international standards. Kits; a unique integration of partial hardware kits in certain stages of the engineering design cycle. An interactive Platform. A Smart assessment engine. And the treasure of our system, the reporting tools.

Website: www.projotech.com

About Pepsico

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew and Quaker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.