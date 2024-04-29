Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Business and lifestyle workspace and coworking space provider, Cloud Spaces is set to host a free community event on “Building Your Business” on Thursday, May 2nd, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Cloud Spaces, ADGM, Level 11, AI Sarab Tower, Abu Dhabi. The panel discussion will showcase successful business owners including Halima Jumani, CEO of Kibsons, Louise Heatley, Owner & Managing Director of Exclusive Links Real Estate, and Zachary Beckett, Founder of Professional Pyramid, who will tackle key topics including navigating start-up challenges, scaling for success, and having the right the entrepreneurial mindset, while also sharing their journeys on the road to success.

Aimed at supporting professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, the event is a great opportunity for networking, personal development, inspiration, and acquiring know-how from successful business founders. Guests will also have an opportunity to ask questions and start discussions with the panel.

This event is part of Cloud Spaces' commitment to fostering the local community by providing essential resources to empower local SMEs and entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the growth of the UAE's economy through collaborative partnerships.

To register for the event please visit this link here, for more information about Cloud Spaces visit www.cloudspaces.ae or follow them on socials @clouspacesae.

ABOUT CLOUD SPACES

Cloud Spaces provides flexible and contemporary workspace solutions, including areas available to rent by the hour, co-working day passes, monthly memberships and serviced offices. Stylish and modern, it provides an inspiring and motivational environment from which to work and collaborate. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, members can enjoy access to a range of comfortable office and working spaces and boardrooms, plus a recording studio, photography studio, chic café and more. Providing everything that local and international entrepreneurs need to prosper and thrive, Cloud Spaces aims to attract trend-conscious, innovative individuals and businesses working in the areas of retail, fashion, product design and beyond.

There are four locations in the UAE across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with easy bookings available online through the company website, offering fully furnished offices, daily day passes, monthly memberships, meeting rooms and even studios.

