Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah, Taiba Investments participated as Diamond and Experiential Sponsor in Umrah and Ziyarah Forum. The forum, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Doyof Al Rahman Program (Pilgrims Experience), took place from April 22 to 24 at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah.

Through this sponsorship, Taiba Investments aims to underscore its pivotal role in elevating the Umrah and Ziyarah experience. The forum provides an unparalleled platform to showcase Taiba’s projects, services, and products dedicated to serving pilgrims, aligning with the directives of the astute leadership.

Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investments, stated: "Sponsoring this prestigious Forum demonstrates our relentless commitment to elevating pilgrim services. This perfectly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, which aim to boost the influx of visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, elevate the quality of services offered, and ultimately enrich their profound spiritual journey. Remarkably, Taiba Investments is gearing up to unveil numerous flagship projects in the city, with Makarem Burj Al Madinah Hotel leading the pack. Set to open its doors by the close of 2024, this hotel, close to the revered Prophet's Mosque, will adorn the northern skyline, promising to offer visitors a seamless blend of spirituality and grandeur through its luxurious hospitality services. Looking ahead, the company is diligently working on completing Sheraton Taiba Hotel project in Madinah, renowned globally for its award-winning design, along with the Novotel Hotel-Madinah project.”

He added, "Our acquisition of Dur Hospitality signifies a strategic leap forward in integrating our portfolio across the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. This milestone has expanded our hotel room portfolio to 3,000 keys as we continue our dedicated efforts to enhance our facilities and elevate guest experiences, aspiring to enrich the spiritual journey of Doyof Al Rahman and ensuring unparalleled hospitality for all pilgrims."

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum emerges as a groundbreaking platform, in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Doyof Al Rahman Program under the framework of Saudi Vision 2030. It fosters a spiritual journey and world-class hospitality experience, leaving an indelible mark on pilgrims worldwide. Convening key decision-makers, industry experts, forward-thinking investors, and innovators, the forum creates a dynamic platform that unites prominent local and international institutions, enterprises, and leading companies across the various Umrah and Ziyarah sectors.