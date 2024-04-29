The collaboration reinforces Dubai FinTech Summit commitment to strengthen the global financial ecosystem through innovation and knowledge exchange.

Dubai: Dyna.Ai, a leading artificial intelligence technology service company headquartered in Singapore, has joined the Dubai FinTech Summit, organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global Financial Centre in the MEASA region, as a Powered By sponsor.

Dyna.Ai focuses on leveraging cutting-edge AI techniques to foster business digitalisation and ‘intelligentisation’. The company serves a wide range of institutions including traditional banks, digital banks, FinTech companies, insurance firms, and various other types of organisations. Dyna.Ai will be making its global debut at the Dubai FinTech Summit, and showcasing its innovative AI solutions, especially those designed for the Arabian market.

Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-President of Dyna.Ai, said, “Dyna.Ai is thrilled to be part of the Dubai FinTech Summit, a platform that embodies the fusion of innovation and finance. As an artificial intelligence technology service company, we are committed to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing, customer acquisition, decision making, and risk management for businesses worldwide. With our presence extending across pivotal regions including the Middle East and beyond, we are eager to join forces, innovate, and enact significant transformations in the FinTech arena at this esteemed event.”

In line with the D33 Agenda to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033, the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.

The Dubai FinTech Summit, scheduled for 6-7 May 2024, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, will see an unprecedented gathering of over 8,000 decision-makers, over 300 thought leaders and over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

Visitors can purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, by visiting www.dubaifintechsummit.com

About Dubai FinTech Summit

Dubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,500+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.

Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.

The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.

