As the premiere representative of the UK’s vibrant experience economy, Experience UK is set to captivate attendees at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo this year in Riyadh. The UK Pavilion, themed "Kingdom of Creativity and Innovation," will host an impressive roster of British firms, each pioneering unique advancements in the realm of visitor experiences.

Simworx will be a highlight, introducing their groundbreaking stadium concept featuring moving spectator pods that offer 360-degree views, ensuring an immersive sports viewing experience. This innovative approach marks Simworx's ambitious entry into the sports entertainment sector, promising to transform how live sports and entertainment are enjoyed worldwide.

Mascot Inc. is renowned for its bespoke mascots crafted for high-profile clients like Warner Bros and Disney. Their expertise was also showcased during the last World Expo in Dubai, further establishing their reputation for creating iconic character mascots.

Attractions.io continues redefining connection and convenience with its advanced ticketing platform, which supports seamless digital engagement at over 70 worldwide attractions, available in 12 languages. Their technology is trusted by industry giants such as Merlin Entertainments and San Diego Zoo to enhance visitor interaction and wayfinding.

Sports Simulator sets the standard for interactive sports with its advanced simulator systems installed worldwide in venues ranging from shopping centres to sports bars. Their technology offers an engaging mix of over 60 sports and more than 1,500 game challenges, enriching visitor experiences across various settings.

Christie® Professional Services ensures that attraction technologies operate flawlessly with their bespoke support programs, tailored to captivate and thrill visitors without interruptions.

7th Sense is at the forefront of digital storytelling with cutting-edge pixel-processing products that empower creators worldwide to realise their visions with precision and creativity.

Severn Lamb and UCARGO are integral to the logistics and operational success, with Severn Lamb focusing on transport solutions for leisure and resort environments and UCARGO expertly managing complex freight needs for projects of all scales.

Katapult designs themed attractions and experiences that not only delight but also drive revenue and fan engagement across the globe, contributing to the success of over 120 attractions in 26 countries.

Ian Clappison, Chief Executive Officer of Experience UK, emphasised the significance of this participation: "Experience UK represents a wealth of UK talent that has worked on iconic projects all over the world. Together with our partners, the Department for Business & Trade, we collectively are committed to helping our members understand new markets and provide them with a platform to engage with prospective buyers and developers. SEA provides a unique platform to do this in an exciting and emerging market.”

Experience UK is also proud to host additional distinguished companies such as ATS Heritage, The Everywhere Group, Helix 3D Ltd, Immersive International, Engage Works, Taylor Made Designs UK Ltd., Daniel Statham Studio, Stephen Spencer + Associates, Knucklehead, Teq4 Systems Limited, The Deluxe Group, CONDUCTR, Underwraps Event Choreography, D J Willrich Ltd, The Business Creative, Environmental Street Furniture, ES Global, Aardman Studios, and Holovis, each contributing uniquely to the global visitor experience industry.

ABOUT EXPERIENCE UK:

Experience UK is the trade body for the Experience economy. We represent companies engaged in creating, operating, and delivering amazing visitor experiences and attractions. Our members create the magic for themed attractions, museums and galleries, family entertainment centres, retail experiences, public and installation art, urban revitalisation projects, brand experiences, festivals, exhibitions, and live events. We work with the UK’s Department for International Trade and our industry-driven Advisory Board to create a programme of support for our members, which includes attending all the sector’s major trade shows, tailored trade missions to respond to overseas demand, insightful and practical market research, networking opportunities and a constant flow of business intelligence from around the world.

For further information on Experience UK, please visit www.experienceuk.org.