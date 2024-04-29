The sixth edition of Automechanika Riyadh will showcase over 340 exhibitors from 26 countries, with more than 8,000 visitors expected

Highlights include Automechanika Academy, the event’s industry knowledge platform and The Premium Club, an exclusive programme that connects senior buyers and key decision-makers

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading trade show for the automotive aftermarket, opens tomorrow for its sixth edition. From 30 April to 2 May 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), the event will feature over 340 exhibitors from 26 countries and is expected to welcome more than 8,000 visitors.

Spanning three halls and over 11,000 square metres, Automechanika Riyadh will showcase a diverse product range featuring brands from local and international exhibitors. In addition, attendees will have access to unparalleled networking opportunities, unlocking new pathways for business expansion.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia for Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “The international automotive aftermarket is a thriving and constantly evolving sector, and the Automechanika portfolio globally represents the entire automotive aftermarket value chain like no other. Automechanika Riyadh caters to all industry segments, from parts and components to repair and maintenance equipment services.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, added: “The event provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to come together and explore new technologies and business opportunities in the region. We look forward to Automechanika Riyadh's return tomorrow, which will offer three days of innovation and collaboration while highlighting our position as more than just a trade show but a place to share knowledge and keep attendees up-to-date with the latest industry trends and developments.”

The Automechanika Riyadh Academy will take place throughout the three-day exhibition, featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions and market updates. The Academy will be hosted by industry leaders and feature speakers from renowned global companies such as Bosch, Renault and Nissan, as well as distinguished Saudi Government representatives.

On the opening day, Eng. Saleh Al Khabti, Deputy Minister of Investment Transaction, Ministry of Investment, KSA, will launch proceedings with a keynote speech. This will be followed up by a presentation on ‘The Kingdom’s Automotive Industry Landscape’ by Eng. Aftab Ahmed, Chief Advisor – Automotive Cluster, National Industrial Development Centre at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The rest of the day’s agenda will explore topics including sustainability, innovation and urban mobility among many others.

On the second day of the Automechanika Riyadh Academy, ‘Growth Opportunities in the GCC Automotive Aftermarket’ will be under the spotlight along with the ‘Impact of Technology in the Automotive Aftermarket Space’ and ‘Winning Formulas for Aftermarket Distribution’.

A three-hour training workshop, ‘Navigating Aftersales Learning and Development,’ will conclude the Academy on 2 May. This workshop will highlight the importance of continuous learning for aftersales professionals in the automotive industry and will be delivered by expert Farid Sfeir, Training Manager, Tiqani Inc.

Senior buyers and key decision-makers will have the opportunity to meet through The Premium Club, an exclusive networking programme that fast-tracks and simplifies the purchasing process. Verified participants of the programme will be able to connect in a dedicated meeting space and benefit from premium business matchmaking opportunities.

Automechanika Riyadh will host six country pavilions, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore. Exhibitors from Germany, the UK, the United States, Japan, India and Pakistan will also exhibit at the event.

From the GCC, the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will have a significant presence, with KSA exhibitors taking over 25% of the total exhibition space.

Automechanika Riyadh features eight product categories which include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Accessories & Customising, Tyres & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair and Body Paint. The event is one of 14 Automechanika events worldwide and is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, will take place from 30 April – 2 May 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 6th edition of Automechanika in Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket industry in the Kingdom. The dedicated exhibition is one of 14 instalments of Automechanika – the most successful and largest automotive aftermarket exhibition brand in the world.

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, UFI , MPI PCMA , SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website. https://1starabia.com/

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

Kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.amriyadh.com

Automechanika Riyadh

30 April – 2 May 2024

Riyadh International Conference and Exhibition Centre