Dubai: The Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) is officially supporting UAE businesses to participate in KazBuild 2024, one of the most prominent Eurasian exhibitions, by offering preferential rates for participation under the UAE Pavilion. This initiative marks the 8 years of DET's support, with over 75 Dubai-based companies benefiting from this opportunity.

Under the UAE Pavilion at KazBuild 2024, participants will gain exclusive insights on entering the Building and Interior Industry in Kazakhstan, including specialized training and market research insights provided by DET. Additionally, DET will offer comprehensive travel assistance, facilitating visa applications and hotel bookings for participants.

The UAE Pavilion at KazBuild 2024 will host visits from high-ranking officials from Kazakhstan, providing an exceptional networking opportunity for participating companies.

This platform presents UAE companies with an ideal entry point into the Eurasian Building and Interiors Industry.

Background Information:

The 30th Kazakhstan International Building & Interior Exhibition - KazBuild 2024 - is scheduled to take place from September 4th to 6th, 2024, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Since its inception in 1994, KazBuild has been the largest construction and interior exhibition in Kazakhstan, held annually in Almaty, the business capital of Kazakhstan.

KazBuild 2024 is officially supported by key organizations, including:

Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Construction and Housing-Communal Services Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Akimat of Almaty City

Various Trade Missions and Embassies

The exhibition showcases a diverse range of products and services, including building materials, equipment, ceramics, stone, window technologies, interior and finishing materials, domestic and industrial heating, water supply, sanitary, air-conditioning, and ventilation.

With over 60 events within the business program, including seminars, workshops, round tables, B2B and B2G meetings, and delegate programs, KazBuild 2024 offers unparalleled networking and business development opportunities.

