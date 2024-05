Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a speed limit increase on a major road in the emirate.

The authority said that the speed will be increased from 100kmph to 120kmph on the Al Watan Road.

The move aims to improve traffic safety and ease the flow of traffic on the road.

All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).