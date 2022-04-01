Ranked as one of the biggest queues

Ranked as one of the best rooftop attractions with stunning views

Ranked as one of the pavilions offering visitors to take a creative and historic selfies

Ranked 2nd for Architecture and Landscape self-built pavilions – Category A by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Collaborated with more than 20 universities and research institutions

Organized more than 100 events and more than 40 events with Swissnex

Welcomed hundreds of high-level delegations including members of the royal families, 39 UAE government officials, 36 prime ministers, ministers and governors from different countries and 28 CEOs of Swiss and European major companies.

More than 14 languages spoken among the staff

Participated in 10 thematic weeks

Named the ‘Best Medium Pavilion’ as part of the world Expo Awards from Exhibitor Magazine

Named as one of the ten most outstanding pavilions at Expo by 2A magazine

Earned the “A2 Certificate & Veneration and Innovative Achievement Memorial Icon”

Dubai: The Swiss Pavilion closes its doors at Expo 2020 Dubai after welcoming 1.7 million visitors over the past 6 months. Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in this global event, and was recognized several times on a local, regional and international level for its remarkable success.

Over this time, the Swiss Pavilion organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland in the UAE, more than 100 events, collaborated with more than 20 universities and research institutions and welcomed hundreds of experts from different fields. This reinforced its position as a leading hub for dialogue to discuss current challenges and find efficient solutions for the future.

The Sea of Fog was the main journey in the pavilion, offering visitors a unique opportunity to hike in Swiss mountains from the heart of Dubai. The pavilion’s concept, which was built around three main themes: tradition, culture and innovation, introduced the creative and innovative side of Switzerland by highlighting the latest projects and achievements of Swiss companies from the private and public sector.

Commenting on this memorable journey, Mr. Manuel Salchli, Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are proud to witness the success of this global event that indeed showed the importance of connecting with each other beyond the pandemic. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the UAE for this global success and for bringing the world together in Dubai”.

More than 50 Swiss companies used the pavilion for their own events and networking, including the three main partners, Rolex AG, Schindler and Switzerland Tourism as well as Clariant, Novartis, Nestlé, Roche and KGS. Sprüngli had its own boutique and a café.

The Swiss pavilion, curated by the Zurich architects OOS, the scenography agency Bellprat and Lorenz Eugster for landscape architecture, was awarded three prizes: the "Exhibitor Magazine's World Expo Award" as the best medium-sized pavilion and the "A2 Certificate & Veneration and Innovative Achievement Memorial Icon". » in 2A Magazine. The Pavilion was also ranked 2nd for Architecture and Landscape self-built pavilions – Category A by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Mr. Salchli added: “The success of the Swiss Pavilion was remarkable thanks to our team, partners and stakeholders. Our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, was indeed an opportunity to further enhance the great bilateral relations with the UAE and the other countries in the region. Our presence resulted in many investments and concrete initiatives that will take what we built in Expo forward”.

In cooperation with the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI), "Swissnex" organized 40 events where Swiss universities and research institutions, companies and start-ups took the opportunity to present their innovations and new connections between important actors from Switzerland, the UAE and the Middle East.

The next World Expo is taking place from April 13 to October 13, 2025 in Osaka, Japan. On May 12, 2021, the Federal Council voted in favour of Switzerland taking part in Expo 2025 in Osaka.