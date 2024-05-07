Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third Twenty20 match against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, who lead the five-match series 2-0, brought in Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Tanvir Islam for Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan respectively.

Zimbabwe brought in Faraz Akram and Wellington Masakadza for Ainsley Ndlovu and Richard Ngarava.

The remaining two matches of the series will be held in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (capt), Clive Madande, Jonathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Morshed Ali Khan (BAN), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)