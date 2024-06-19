Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Saqib has been fined 15 percent of his match fee after confronting Nepal captain Rohit Paudel during a World Cup game, the cricket council said Wednesday.

The incident occurred during their Group D match at the weekend in St. Vincent, when Bangladesh qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a 21-run victory.

Tanzim, after bowling a delivery at the end of the third over of Nepal's innings, walked towards Paudel in an aggressive manner and was deemed to have made "inappropriate physical contact", the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Fast bowler Tanzim admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

Paudel had played down the incident.

"There's nothing between us, just he came and he told me to hit, and I said, 'go and bowl'," he said. "Nothing else."

Tanzim picked up 4-7 in a fierce opening spell to help Bangladesh claim victory.