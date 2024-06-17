Bangladesh must defend a total of 106 against Nepal to secure a place in the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup after struggling against an effervescent bowling attack.

A victory for Bangladesh would earn them the final spot in the Super Eights stage, in Group 1 along with Afghanistan, Australia and India.

A defeat would open the door to the Netherlands who face Sri Lanka in St.Lucia later on Sunday.

If Bangladesh lose and the Netherlands win, the Dutch would go through only if they can also improve their run-rate over the Bangladeshis.

Nepal were on top from the outset with seamer Sompal Kami dismissing Tanzid Hasan with the first ball of the innings.

Tanzid inexplicably chose to dance down the track to the first ball and mis-timed his attempted pull shot which produced a simple caught and bowled for Sompal.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto then went in the second over, clean bowled by spinner Dipendra Singh Airee.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel stuck with the excellent Sompal Kami for a third over in his opening spell and was rewarded when he claimed the crucial wicket of Litton Das.

The track offered plenty of turn for the spinners and Bangladesh struggled to find any sort of momentum, finding themselves and when Sandeep Lamichhane bowled Jaker Ali with a superb googly, Bangladesh were 75-8 in the 16th over.

Rishad Hossain opted to go on the attack and hit a six and four as he made 13 off seven balls but the final pairing of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed managed to put on 18 and get the total into three figures before Mustafizur was run-out in the final over.