Manama: - Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Bank ABC (“the Bank”) as a Lead Partner for its upcoming second edition set for January 9, 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina. This year’s Forum, promoting regional decarbonation, will focus on “Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation”.

The partnership reflects Bank ABC’s commitment to supporting climate action and its holistic and collaborative approach to sustainability. The Bank continues to make important strides in reducing the environmental impact of its operations while also supporting clients in the MENA region and other international markets where it is active in meeting the challenges of climate change and supporting them in their transition to a low-carbon future. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Bank actively covers 25 markets with a presence in 15 countries and financial centres including New York, London and Singapore to São Paulo, DIFC, Cairo and Amman, among others.

As a Lead Partner, the Bank will contribute to setting the Forum’s annual calendar of decarbonisation-focused events as well as the agenda for the second edition, where more than 500 decision makers from across sectors and regional and international sustainability experts are once again expected. Mr. Ian McCallum, Chief Sustainability Officer at Bank ABC, will also join the Forum’s Advisory Committee alongside other senior sustainability leaders from the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Group CEO, Mr. Sael Al Waary, said, “Sustainability is a strategic priority for Bank ABC as it ensures that we remain fit for purpose and can adapt to a rapidly changing world. Embedding sustainability across our business and operations is not only a source of value creation for our stakeholders but also empowers our clients, employees and communities to drive the transition towards an inclusive and sustainable economy. The partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East provides Bank ABC with a strong platform to lead the conversation around this critical issue beyond our Group.”

Adding, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted to announce Bank ABC as a Lead Partner for the next edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East. With a strong commitment to ESG and funding the transition to net zero, the Bank’s vision for a low-carbon future is well aligned with that of the Forum and our efforts to drive climate action on the part of the private sector. We look forward to working together to mobilise businesses to engage and collaborate and to showcasing Bank ABC’s insights, strategies, and experiences to help peers and companies progress their own decarbonisation journeys.”

Sustainability Forum Middle East has been established as a dedicated platform for supporting regional decarbonisation initiatives and commitments with an emphasis on awareness building and education for the private sector, as well as the facilitation of partnerships between businesses and government to achieve regional net-zero targets.

