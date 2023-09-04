Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming second edition being held on January 9, 2024 in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina. This year’s Forum, again supporting regional decarbonation, will focus on “Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation”.

As a Partner, ASRY will help further the Forum’s aims of promoting action on the part of private sector companies to achieve net zero. The partnership reflects ASRY’s commitment to sustainable operations and growth. The company, which is the region’s leading repair yard and fabrication facility, was established in the Kingdom of Bahrain more than 45 years ago and is successfully executing a transformation strategy that has put environmental standards and their application in the maritime industry as a central pillar.

Senior representatives from ASRY will join more than 500 expected attendees at the Forum in January comprised of senior decision makers from across sectors and specialists in sustainability. The programme, which will focus on highlighting solutions for accelerating regional decarbonisation, will feature a number of keynote addresses and panels made up of government and business leaders and climate experts. Together, they will examine national and regional net-zero commitments and the critical role of the private sector in achieving them. The Forum will also once again feature a series of workshops for practical hands-on learning, helping companies develop strategies for lowering their carbon footprints in a bid to achieve carbon neutrality.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mazen Matar, Managing Director of ASRY, said, “We’re delighted to bring our experience and commitment to business transformation with an emphasis on sustainability to the Forum and to use the event as a platform not just to showcase the strides we are making but also to highlight progress towards net zero across the maritime industry. We look forward to joining our peers from across sectors to brainstorm strategies and solutions that can help our businesses and supply chains in the decarbonisation journey and contributing to the development of a better, cleaner and more sustainable environment and economy for the future.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted to announce ASRY as a partner for the next edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East dedicated to supporting the net-zero transition of businesses across the region. ASRY is already making significant investments in the transformation of its own operations and in supporting its customers and other stakeholders along the way. We look forward to leveraging their experience and dedication to sustainability to build further awareness and encourage other companies to put sustainability and climate action at the forefront of their strategies and plans.”

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or take part, please contact info@sustainmideast.com

