The distinguished Executive Vice President – Operations of QatarEnergy, Mr Ahmad Saif Al-Sulaiti, was among the winners of the 2023 Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement, held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel on October 11.

Over 300 dignitaries attended the prestigious event where six remarkable individuals were honoured for their illustrious careers and outstanding contributions to the energy industry.

This year’s winners included Professor Jonathan Stern (United Kingdom), Distinguished Research Fellow of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, who collected the Advancement of Natural Gas prize; Professor Sally M. Benson (United States), Deputy Director for Energy at the White House Office of Science, who picked up the Advancement of Education for Future Energy Leaders gong; Professor Michael Grätzel (Switzerland), Director of the Laboratory of Photonics and Interfaces of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, who won the Advancement of Renewables award; and Mr Richard Black (United Kingdom), author and former Environment Correspondent for the BBC, who was recognised with the Advancement of Energy Journalism accolade.

Mr James Mulva (United States), the pioneering former Chairman and CEO ConocoPhillips, and Mr Al-Sulaiti were recognised with the Advancement of International Energy Policy and Diplomacy and the Advancement of Qatar’s Energy Industry awards respectively.

To ensure only the worthiest industry leaders receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award, the Al-Attiyah Foundation International Selection Committee selects and scores a list of outstanding candidates. The results are then aggregated to determine the winners.

At the gala dinner, H.E. Al-Attiyah said: “It brings me great pleasure to acknowledge the exceptional and gifted individuals for their invaluable contributions to the energy sector through the Al-Attiyah Awards. The recipients this year have made profound impacts on our industry, leaving behind impressive legacies for generations to come.”

ExxonMobil and North Oil Company sponsored this year's Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards, with support from Al-Attiyah Foundation member companies including QatarEnergy, Qatar Electricity and Water Company, WOQOD, QNB, QatarEnergy LNG, Dolphin Energy, Shell Qatar, Qatar Airways, QAPCO, ConocoPhillips, Marubueni, QAFCO, Q-Chem, Gulf Helicopters, Qatar Cool, Excelerate Energy, JTA Holding and SASOL.

By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation

