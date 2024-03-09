Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has entered a sponsorship agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. This partnership, facilitated through SAFF’s exclusive marketing and advertising partner, the Saudi Media Company (SMC), appoints the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) as the official partner for the hosting of the 2024 Saudi Super Cup in April.

The sponsorship agreement stipulates that the tournament will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from April 8-11, 2024. Participating teams include Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Wehda. The three-match tournament kicks off on 8 April at 9 pm (UAE) between Al-Ittihad Club and Al Wehda FC at Al-Nahyan Stadium, followed by Al Hilal SFC and Al-Nassr FC at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium at 11:30 pm (UAE). Taking place in the same venue, the winners will face off during the 11 April final. A new identity for the upcoming 2024 Saudi Super Cup will be unveiled soon, promising a fresh look and enhanced branding for the event.

Yasser Almisehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, stated, "The sponsorship agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi extends the close cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in football, enhancing sponsorship initiatives to achieve common aspirations through supporting knowledge exchange and development."

He further highlighted, "Sponsorships like these can showcase Saudi culture through football, drawing new audiences to domestic competitions, encouraging visits to the Kingdom, and boosting international attendance. This creates new markets and ultimately supports the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's growth and development efforts."

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said, "As the host city for the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, we look forward to welcoming football fans across the region to Abu Dhabi. The tournament is the latest in a long line of sporting events hosted in the emirate, attracting visitors from across the world, securing our place as a global destination for sport. DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to investing in the development of sport across communities with a view to promote the practice of sport and sporting programmes inspiring a new generation of sporting heroes.”

Mohamed Al Khereiji, Chairman of the Saudi Media Company, stated, "Our organization strives to provide the best partnerships, advertising products, and sponsorship rights geared towards supporting the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's goal of reaching a wide audience. This comes amid significant growth and development in the sports sector, which has created an abundance of opportunities, benefiting all the stakeholders involved."

By focusing on investment within both marketing and sports tourism, the partnership aims to highlight the promising future of Saudi sports and the significant progress within the sector. This effort contributes to the fulfilment of the strategic objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 for the sports sector. The rapid development across various sectors has opened numerous opportunities, notably in Saudi football, which has emerged as a global focal point due to the presence of many prominent international stars.

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

