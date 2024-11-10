Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics marked its corporate founding anniversary with a special Samsung Gulf Open Day, bringing together industry experts and Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) students in a dynamic knowledge-sharing environment at SmartThings Home Dubai.

The event featured an extensive program of interactive workshops and mentorship sessions led by Samsung's technical professionals. Students had the unique opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences across various technological domains, including an exclusive SmartThings workshop.

This volunteer-driven initiative represents Samsung's ongoing commitment to nurturing the UAE's next generation of technology leaders. Through one-on-one mentorship and small group sessions, Samsung professionals shared valuable insights on career development, emerging industry trends, and essential skills for success in the digital era.

Shafi Alam, Director and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics said “At Samsung Gulf, we believe that nurturing the next generation of technology leaders is essential to a sustainable future. Our Samsung Gulf Open Day offered students a unique platform to engage with industry experts and gain practical insights that will empower them in the evolving digital landscape. We are proud to support these young talents as they develop and lead in tomorrow’s tech driven world.”

Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) is Samsung's flagship education program designed to empower youth with future-ready skills. The program offers comprehensive training in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, IoT, and coding, preparing students for the digital economy while addressing the critical skills gap in the technology sector. Since its launch, SIC has been instrumental in fostering technological literacy and innovation among young learners across the UAE.

For more information about Samsung's educational initiatives, please visit www.samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus.

