Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council hosted the Industry-Led Innovation Quest Demo Day and Awards Ceremony, bringing together academic leadership, industry partners, and key ecosystem stakeholders to spotlight innovative, industry-driven solutions developed by emerging talent.

The event featured nine teams presenting concise, impact-focused solutions in response to real-world challenge statements led by industry partners. The half-day programme began with networking, followed by a dedicated demo showcasing session where judges engaged directly with the finalist teams to review their solutions.

The top three teams will receive cash prizes, and three students will be selected for an internship at the Iberdrola offices, where they will gain hands-on experience working alongside experienced AI product teams.

Opening remarks were delivered by Aysha Al-Mudahka, Senior Director of Research, Development and Innovation programs at QRDI Council, Ms. Elena Barrio, Chief Product Officer at East-West Digital representing Iberdrola, and Mr. Prashant Rizada, Founder and CEO of Lumi Network, setting the context for strengthened academia–industry collaboration and cross-sector innovation.

The Industry-Led Innovation Quest Demo Day and Awards Ceremony exemplify QRDI Council’s continued commitment to advancing collaboration between academia and industry, accelerating the translation of innovative ideas into practical applications, and strengthening Qatar’s research, development, and innovation ecosystem. By creating a platform for emerging talent to address industry-defined challenges, the event reinforced the critical role of cross-sector partnerships in driving sustainable economic growth and national capability development.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a national entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa

Stay Connected: Engage with the QRDI Council on various social media channels to stay updated on the Council’s latest activities and achievements.

Follow QRDI Council on - Instagram - LinkedIn - X - YouTube - : Facebook