DOHA, Qatar – QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), is proud to continue as Diamond Sponsor of Web Summit Qatar 2026. This three-year collaboration reinforces QNB’s role as a key driver of digital innovation and fintech development in Qatar and across the wider MEA region, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, CEO of QNB Group, said:

“As a Diamond Sponsor of Web Summit Qatar, QNB shares Qatar’s ambition to build a knowledge-based, diversified economy. Together, we are shaping a future where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology thrive, strengthening Qatar’s position on the global stage.”

He added:

“This partnership enables QNB to translate innovation into measurable impact. Through our Transformation Office, we are modernising customer journeys, operations, and platforms to deliver secure, seamless, and scalable banking experiences that benefit both businesses and individuals.”

The sponsorship will accelerate Qatar’s digital transformation by leveraging global technology expertise, strengthen the fintech ecosystem, and empower entrepreneurship by connecting more than 1,500 startups with investors to nurture the next generation of innovators.

Engage with QNB at Web Summit Qatar 2026

Visitors can explore QNB’s exhibition booth to experience cutting-edge banking technologies and join expert-led sessions showcasing how QNB is driving a digital-first future while supporting sustainable economic growth.

About QNB Group

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and is ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the MEA region. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals.

About Web Summit Qatar

Web Summit has earned its reputation as a global platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and industry disruptors. Its Qatar edition addresses the needs of an evolving global technology landscape while contributing directly to the country’s goals of economic diversification and digital transformation under Qatar National Vision 2030.

