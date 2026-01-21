Doha, Qatar – QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, is set to host the latest edition of the Mutual Dialogue Summit on 25–26 January 2026 at Msheireb Museums, Doha. The summit will bring together a distinguished group of more than 100 talented youth and experts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to explore critical strategic issues under the theme “Future Heritage.”

The summit, supported by the Ministry of Sports and Youth as a strategic partner and Msheireb Museums as a culture sponsor, aims to position itself as a premier platform that brings together the region’s most creative young minds, nurturing a culture of constructive dialogue and strengthening the critical thinking skills of future leaders. It also seeks to empower youth to address shared regional challenges through an engaging, interactive program that provides direct access to decision-makers and experts, fostering the exchange of ideas and best practices.

Additionally, the summit strives to build a robust network of future changemakers dedicated to regional prosperity, while promoting innovative solutions that harmonize cultural heritage with global technological and innovative trends.

Commenting on the importance of the event, Aljohara AlKhulaifi, Senior Academic and Research Programs Specialist at QatarDebate Center and General Coordinator of the Mutual Dialogue Summit, said: "We envision the summit as a pivotal moment in empowering Gulf youth. Under the theme ‘Future Heritage,’ we seek to connect our rich cultural legacy with our ambitions for technological and economic leadership.”

She added: “Our aim is to create an interactive platform that goes beyond identifying challenges and fosters innovative solutions by equipping a generation with the skills of dialogue and critical thinking, while building a sustainable future that embodies both our identity and aspirations.”

A series of in-depth discussions will address key contemporary themes, including the relationship between Gulf architecture, heritage, and innovation; the transformation of learning in the digital era; the impact of individualism on social cohesion in Gulf societies; efforts to advance artificial intelligence in ways that reflect Arabic language and Gulf culture; and the role of emerging startups in driving regional innovation and economic growth.

The summit will also feature a special dialogue in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, titled “From Hosting to Legacy: How Gulf Sports Build a Youth-Led Future,” which will focus on leveraging major events as platforms for sustainable human capital development.

Building on a strong legacy of success, the Mutual Dialogue Summit 2026 follows previous editions that have brought together young leaders from across the region. The January 2024 edition, held in Muscat, Oman, under the theme “Identity and Tourism in the GCC,” brought together 80 young participants and featured high-level attendance led by His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

The January 2025 edition in Doha welcomed 120 young participants and was attended by Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education in Qatar. It explored themes such as technological advancement, the future of healthcare, sustainable living, and identity, complemented by in-depth discussions with leading experts on cultural identity in the digital era.

For additional details on the Mutual Dialogue Summit 2026 and to keep up with the latest updates, follow QatarDebate Center on social media or visit https://qatardebate.org/.

About QatarDebate:

QatarDebate Center, founded by Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, was established in 2008 and is the national debating organization for Qatar. We aim to be a guiding force in nurturing the spirit of free thought, open discussions, and constructive debate in Qatar, the wider Arab region and beyond.

At QatarDebate, we believe by “Enriching Dialogue, Empowering Minds”, we prepare the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to explore, analyze, and debate important issues from all sides.

The efforts of QatarDebate Center in spreading the culture of debate and open dialogue are expanding and spreading via building bridges of cooperation with many institutes locally and internationally. QatarDebate nurtures unique programs with the aim of spreading QatarDebate’s message across the globe.

QatarDebate Center serves the community by partnering with local organizations and ministries to improve public discourse. We organize events and tournaments for schools and universities worldwide. QatarDebate also fosters Team Qatar, the national debating team that represents Qatar in international championships.