My Hidden Gems Competition social competition running until 31 May 2022

Dubai residents encouraged to become foodie advocates by sharing their favourite Hidden Gems

AED50,000 cash prize for the winning entry, with a total of AED100,000 prize money

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Calling all foodloving content creators! Brand new to DFF 2022, diners across the city are encouraged to become advocates of their favourite Hidden Gems eateries by entering the My Hidden Gems Competition.

Dubai is dotted with numerous hidden culinary gems, and these resident-favourite budget eats have always been a special focus for Dubai residents and food lovers and now it’s time for them to share their hidden gems.

To enter, foodies simply need to visit three different restaurants, spend no more than AED 100 in total and make a 30 to 60 second video including a menu item from each restaurant. Entries should follow a foodie theme and post their entry on Instagram tagging @dubaieats. With a AED50,000 cash prize for the best content creator, the competition is giving away a total of AED100,000 in prize money.

Running until 31 May 2022, the competition aims to uncover and highlight the diversity of cuisine in Dubai through unique, independent, budget-eats and homegrown concepts.

From family-owned to independent, heritage restaurants and cafés serving authentic dishes featuring specialties from nations across the world, Dubai’s food scene has something for every price point and budget.

For more information and a full update on DFF activities, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com and @dubaieats on social media channels.

Terms and Conditions:

The video must be between 30 seconds to 1 minute.

The video must show 3 dishes being served for 1-10 people across 3 different restaurants. One dish per restaurant.

There should be a theme for the ‘trail’, can be cuisine type, location, all desserts etc

The video must show clear locations of the restaurants as well as the names and prices of each dish.

The participant must be following Dubai Eats on all platforms.

The participant must use the tag @dubaieats, #DubaiEats, #MyHiddenGems

The participant must enter the competition within the allocated time.

The participant must post their entry video on Instagram as a feed post. Entries on any other platform will not be considered.

The restaurants shown must be in Dubai.

The participant must be 13 year or older.

The participant must be a UAE resident.

DET will be the judging panel and their decision is final.

The distribution of the prize will be done through the DET Team.

By entering competition DET reserve the rights to use the participants’ content as UGC for up to 12 months.

-Ends-

About Dubai Food Festival 2022

Dubai Food Festival is a citywide culinary celebration that showcases the emirate’s emergence as the gastronomy capital of the region through a packed programme of food-related events, activities, promotions and appearances by food celebrities. DFF promotes the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering – from its five-star gourmet dining to its unique Hidden Gems. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DFF is celebrating its ninth edition which runs from 2 May till 15 May, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae