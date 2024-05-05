Banjul: On the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, on Friday, 3 May 2024, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, met with the Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Yassine Fall.

The meeting addressed the issues before the 15th Islamic Summit Conference, support for the work of the OIC, the Palestinian cause, food security, reactivating the Standing Committee on Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC), and support for the institutions of joint Islamic action.